Indian 3000-metre steeplechaser Sudha Singh’s name has been quietly removed from the list of Indian participants at the World Championships, starting on Friday in London, reported PTI.

Singh’s name was there in the entry list issued by International Association of Athletics Federations on Saturday. She was among the three athletes who did not figure in the original 24-member squad selected by the AFI despite winning gold in the recent Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Her name is no longer in the list updated by the IAAF on Monday after the AFI wrote to the world body that Sudha was not a part of the Indian squad. Winners of the Asian Championships qualify for the world event but the IAAF rules clearly stated that the national federation can choose not to send the gold medallist of the continental event.

Deputy national coach Radhakrishnan Nair had stated London that Sudha will not take part in the prestigious championships, without explaining how her name was included at the first place.

“No, she is not taking part in the World Championships,” Nair had said when asked whether Sudha will run in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase event in the World Championships. Now, all the 25 athletes (24 originally announced plus Dutee Chand who was added later as a quota entry) have already reached London.