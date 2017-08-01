India’s Deaflympics contingent, on Tuesday, refused to leave the New Delhi airport upon arrival from Turkey. The Indians recorded their best ever showing in the event, winning five medals, reported

NDTV.

The team, which comprises of 46 members which includes the support staff are considering returning their medals, the report added.

Ketan Shah, the interpreter for the team said that the team was hurt by the apathy despite trying to contact Sports Minister Vijay Goel close to a week ago.

Shah also rued that he had been trying to get in touch with the ministry from the airport, but with little luck. He said: “We celebrate the success of the Olympics players and even Paralympics athletes then why can’t we give the same recognition to these players. This is our best ever show in deaflympics including a gold medal which is the best ever performance by India,” Shah said.

“We also tried to get in touch with the Director General of the Sports Authority of India and Sports Minister Vijay Goel but they didn’t pay any heed. We had mailed them and informed them on July 25 itself that we will be coming on August 1 but we haven’t got any reply. Since morning, we have been calling them and no one is ready to entertain us. No one is here to greet or meet the players and it’s a bit let down for the team,” he added.