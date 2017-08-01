Harmanpreet Kaur is set to miss her debut in the Kia Super League T20, England’s domestic Twenty20 tournament, due to the shoulder injury she sustained during the World Cup last month, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The attacking batter was signed up by Surrey Stars in May this year, making her the first Indian player in the league.

Harmanpreet, who slammed an unbeaten 171 in the semifinal against Australia, was suffering from shoulder and finger injuries during India’s month-long campaign in England, but had soldiered on till the final. She was visibly troubled while batting and didn’t take the field after her mammoth knock, before scoring a crucial 51 in the final.

However, recent MRI scans have confirmed a tear on her shoulder, ruling her out of the tournament starting August. The 28-year-old has been advised one month’s rest which will be followed by rehab, the report continues.

“I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League. I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women’s Big Bash League which lifted my game and confidence. I will convey my unavailability to the franchise,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Earlier this year, India’s T20 captain enjoyed a fruitful stint with Sydney Thunder in the WBBL in Australia, scoring 296 runs in 12 innings and taking six wickets. Her success with Thunder in the league had played a huge role in her aggressive innings against Australia and captain Mithali Raj had expressed hope that many other Indian players should get the chance to play in such leagues.

As of now, Harmanpreet was the only Indian player in the Kia Super League. But her injury pullout may prompt another player getting the chance to play in England. Surrey currently has top players like Nat Sciver, Alex Hartley, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh and Marizanne Kapp in their side.