Star spinner Ravindra Jadeja on top of the bowlers’ list while India skipper Virat Kohli remained static at fifth place in the batting charts in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday, PTI reported.

In the batsmen’s rankings, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged the top-ranked Indian in fourth position while opener Shikhar Dhawan climbed 21 places to be ranked 39th.

Pujara and Dhawan were on top of the game in the first Test against Sri Lanka, where both scored centuries.

Australia captain Steve Smith topped the batting charts followed by England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin displaced Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath to reclaim the second spot. Pacer Mohammed Shami gained a place to be 23rd.

Jadeja and Ashwin remained in second and third place respectively in the all-rounders’ list. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is still perched at top of the table.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes moved up 12 places to joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen and also gained two places to reach 19th position. His effort also saw him overtake South Africa’s Vernon Philander to take fifth position in the list of all-rounders.