India’s Yuki Bhambri set up a challenging second round clash with the flamboyant Gael Monfils at Citi Open, after his opponent Stefan Kozlov retired midway through the opening match due to injury. Bhambri led the American 7-5, 2-0 at the time of the match being called off at the ATP 500 competition in Washington.

However, Ramkumar Ramanathan, the other Indian in the singles main draw, had to contend with a first round exit. The youngster, who had beaten the top seed Dominic Thiem, last month at the Antalya Open, lost to Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-4, 6-1.

Both Bhambri and Ramanathan had to play the qualifying rounds to reach the main draw of the North American hardcourt tournament. They were the top seeds there and made it to the draw with strong wins on Sunday.

Bhambri was initially stretched by Kozlov with as many as five breaks of serve between both. The Indian was the first to be broken as the American raced to a 3-1 lead. However, Bhambri clawed back and broke in the 11th game to lead 6-5 and he held his serve to win the first set. Soon after, Kozlov needed a medical timeout and couldn’t continue the match.

The Indian will now face French sixth seed Monfils next, in a potentially mouth-watering clash at the tournament which is among the first of the North American swing before the US Open.

The other Indians in contention at the Citi Open are doubles specialists Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza. Bopanna will partner American Donald Young and play against former Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi and Daniel Nestor first up. Sania and Monica Niculescu were given first round bye as the top seeds.