The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced that newly-constructed stadium in Guwahati’s Barasapara will host Twenty20 International against Australia during India’s home season this year.

The decision was taken at the Board’s tours and fixtures committee meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday. Guwahati will stage India’s T20I against Australia in October, while Kochi or Thiruvanantpuram will host one of the three T20Is to be played when Sri Lanka arrives for a full tour in November-December.

India are set to play a total of 23 international matches across three series starting end of September and concluding at the end of December.

The season starts mid September with five ODIs against Australia slated to be played at Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata. The teams will also play three T20Is. Other than Guwahati, Hyderabad and Ranchi have been chosen to host the first two encounters.

The series against New Zealand will commence mid October and the three ODIs that will be held in Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur followed by three T20 Internationals at Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.

The final stretch of the international season at home will commence from middle of November with Kolkata hosting the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The second Test is scheduled in Nagpur, which will be making a comeback after ICC suspension for poor pitch. The final Test will be held in Delhi.

The three ODIs against Sri Lanka will be held in Dharamsala, Mohali and Vizag. The three T20 Internationals will be held in Kochi or the newly-accredited Thiruvanantpuram, Indore and Mumbai.

India’s home season schedule

Australia Series (September-October)

ODIs (5): Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata

T20Is (3): Hyderabad, Ranchi, Guwahati (Barsapara)

New Zealand series (October-November)

ODIs (3): Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur

T20Is (3): Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot

Sri Lanka Series (November-December)

Tests (3): Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi

ODIs (3): Dharamsala, Mohali, Vizag

T20Is (3): Kochi/Thiruvanantpuram, Indore, Mumbai.