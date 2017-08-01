The number of foreigners in I-League clubs is set to go up with the Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation ruling that a maximum number of six foreigners can be registered for the upcoming season.

Out of these six, at least two have to be from a country affiliated to the Asian Football Confederation. Where previously clubs could field three foreigners of any kind plus a maximum of one foreigner from an AFC nation, the ‘3+1’ rule will change to a ‘4+1’ rule.

Previously at a meeting between all clubs at AIFF’s Dwarka House in New Delhi, the two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, had made the demand to increase the number of permissible foreigners on and off the field to bring it on par with the Indian Super League rules.

Five clubs had opposed this rule, as this would lead to an increase in budgets, some of which were already stretched. This will also mean fewer chances for Indian youngsters to take to the field.

One of the reasons stated by East Bengal assistant secretary Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta at the time was the concern that the ISL would outshine I-League if the quality of play wasn’t comparable, with both the leagues set to take place simultaneously.

“If you ask me personally, I don’t want it. We all want to play with Indian players,” Dasgupta had told The Field previously. “But both the ISL and the I-League are supposed to take place simultaneously. Most of the best Indian players are going into the draft. So how will the I-League compete? We need to ensure that we stay competitive and hence we’ve made this demand.”