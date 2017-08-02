Veer Dev Gulia won the bronze medal in the 74 kg freestyle category at the World Junior Wrestling Championships in Tampere, Finland, on Tuesday. Ravinder, however, finished fifth in the 60 kg freestyle category after losing his bronze medal match on Tuesday as well.

Dev Gulia defeated Japan’s Yajuro Yamasaki 8-5 to claim the medal alongside Iran’s Mohammad Aliasghar Mottaghinia. The Iranian defeated Muhammet Lutfi Kucukyildirim of Turkey 11-0.

Isa Shapiev, who had defeated Dev Gulia in the quarter-final and whose reaching the final had helped the Indian make it to the repechage round, finished the event with a silver medal. American wrestler Mark John Hall II defeated the Uzbek player 2-0 to claim the gold medal.

Ravinder came a close second in his bronze medal play-off against Japan’s Hiromu Sakari, who won their bout 9-6. Russia’s Abdula Akhmedov won the gold medal with a 8-0 win over American Mitchell Steven McKee. Iran’s Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei claimed the second bronze medal after defeating Albania’s Eriglent Prizreni 10-0.