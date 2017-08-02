The Sports Ministry is working towards the possibility of Premier League clubs playing off-season matches in India, according to a report in The Indian Express on Wednesday.

India’s Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas met Tim Vine, the director of international and government relations at the Premier League, during his visit to the United Kingdom and and discussed the matter, the report said.

“A number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches,” Srinivas was quoted as saying. “It’s very much on the cards. The ministry will not be involved in conducting the matches, but we will encourage it.”

In an email to the newspaper, Vine said that their discussion revolved around Premier League activity and bringing clubs to India.

The report further quoted Srinivas as saying that such a possibility could now be considered in lieu of the fact that football infrastructure had been ramped up in the country due to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup taking place later in the year.

“India has a huge fan base, so this opportunity can be used to promote the sport further,” he was quoted as saying. “Also, because of the Under-17 World Cup, our stadiums and training facilities have improved. So we can put them to good use.”

The Premier League enjoys a huge following in Asia, including India with many big clubs having their own training academies in the sub-continent. In recent years, clubs have competed in the Premier League Asia Trophy, a pre-season friendly tournament, in different countries in Asia.