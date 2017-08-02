Neymar’s potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian informed his Barcelona teammates he is leaving the club, according to multiple reports.

“Neymar has communicated to the dressing room that he is leaving the club and he said goodbye to his teammates,” Spanish publication Diario Sport quoted a club statement as stating. “The coach has given permission for Neymar not to train, and to resolve his future.”

Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

Neymar landed back in Barcelona on Tuesday evening, avoiding making any comment on the ongoing speculation about a possible world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old Barcelona forward was travelling back from China and had earlier posted a video on social media apparently from Dubai airport, amid suggestions that he could have been bound for Paris.

He has remained silent while rumours swirl that he will join the French club, who are reportedly ready to pay the €222 million ($260 million) buyout clause in his contract at the Camp Nou.

Neymar is expected to undergo a medical at PSG by the end of the week or on Monday next week, according to French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

However, the transfer could still be blocked by La Liga, whose president Javier Tebas said in a recent interview, “We will [make a complaint about PSG] because they infringe Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules and also the European Union’s competition rules.”

He added, “We will make a complaint to Uefa and if they don’t do anything we will take it to the competition tribunals in Switzerland and Brussels. And, from there, we don’t rule out going through the courts in France and Spain.”

With inputs from AFP