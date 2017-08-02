This is happening, isn’t it? One of the most incredible transfers in football history could soon be complete.

Barcelona confirmed via a statement on their official website that Neymar had informed them of his “decision to leave the club”. Barcelona also made it clear that the buy-out clause in the Brazilian’s contract, which as of July 1 amounts to €222 million, “will have to be deposited in its entirety”.

Until the money is deposited, Neymar “remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions”, the statement added.

With Barcelona confirming that Brazilian superstar can leave the Spanish club, the reactions have already begun.

There were some who understood why Neymar wants to leave now:

Neymar for €220million will get folk saying about starving weans in Africa but how many of them can rattle in a worldie from 40yards — Forza Papac (@ForzaPapac) August 2, 2017

Feel kinda bad for Neymar. They way people are painting his move to PSG as him just doing it for the money.



He's going to France not China. — JΛY BUCKS 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) August 2, 2017

Right move for Neymar to become the best in the world. Winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain is crucial. Makes sense. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 2, 2017

People calling Neymar out for a bad move, but fair play to him, stepping out of his comfort zone in Messi's shadow and taking a gamble. — Josh (@JoshSlinger14) August 2, 2017

Many fans and analysts, though, pointed out the ridiculousness of the move.

As long as Barca don't fail to sign Coutinho and instead swoop for Hazard and Eden leaves.. Neymar can do whatever he wants. Wasted at PSG! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) August 2, 2017

HELLO Neymar, it's okay to go. We are still cool without you. We've got Messi etal...🙄😆. Thanks all the same. @FCBarcelona — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) August 2, 2017

When all is said and done, at least Neymar can feed his family now — barcastuff (@barcasstuff) August 2, 2017

One thing I will say about Neymar move: proves beyond doubt that money is what really matters in football these days. Downhill from here — Lee Roden (@LeeRoden89) August 2, 2017

But as always, humour wins Twitter.

Neymar to PSG

Coutinho to Barcelona

Liverpool to The Championship #TransferRoulette — Andy Castell (@AJ3) August 2, 2017

Neymar camino al PSG al puro estilo de Mario Bros. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KQKFBNBu19 — Historia del Fútbol (@History_Fut) August 2, 2017

Leaked footage of Neymar saying goodbye to his Barcelona teammates this morning 🎥😩 pic.twitter.com/OWgjuScHaU — Now Football (@Now__Football) August 2, 2017

Neymar officially asking to leave the day after Liverpool demolish Bayern. I hope he knows there's no room in the Liverpool XI for him. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 2, 2017

Which is more outrageous?



LIKE - Neymar for €222,000,000



RT - Paying 5p for a shopping bag pic.twitter.com/9t1l5BIwLH — Ellis - AwayDays (@ellis_platten) August 2, 2017

Let's buy Espanyol with the money we get for Neymar and turn them into a local Catalan restaurant — Josip (@jperkovic93) August 2, 2017

If the move does happen – which seems the likeliest scenario now – the money involved would just be insane.