The formidable Indian pair of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advanced to the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championship in Manchester on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The No 2 seeds went on to top Group B by beating Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery of Wales 11-8, 11-7.

Joshna and Dipika are scheduled to take on the Group A runners up Samantha Cornett and Nikole Todd of Canada in the quarter-final on Thursday.

The Indian duo put up a fine show in the mixed doubles event as well. The second seeded pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika began their Group B league with a win over Malaysian pair of Mohammed Syafiq Kamal and Rachel Arnold in straight games.

Similarly, Joshna and Vikram Malhotra, the sixth seeds, are currently topping Group C after winning both their matches. Having started with a win on Tuesday, the duo scored over Zac Miller and Amanda Landers-Murphy of New Zealand in a close match on Wednesday.

However, the lone Indian men’s doubles pair of Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar have had it rough. Losing both their matches in the Group A league, the Indian pair are currently placed at the bottom of the table in the four-team Group with just one match to go.

Results

Mens doubles: Group A: Vikram Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Clyne and Lobban (Sco) 1-11, 6-11; lost to Bennet and Schweertman (Ned) 6-11, 6- 11.

Women’s doubles: Group B: Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Evans and Saffery (Wales) 11-8, 11-7.

Mixed doubles: Group B: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Mohammed Syafiq Kamal and Rachel Arnold (Mal) 11-7, 11-4 ; Group C: Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa bt Zac Miller and Amanda Landers-Murphy (Nzl) 11-9, 11-9.