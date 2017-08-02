Neymar’s world record 222 million euro ($260 million) transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain could be completed by the end of the week, the player’s advisor Wagner Ribeiro said on Wednesday.

Ribeiro told reporters at Barcelona’s El Prat airport that PSG would pay Neymar’s buyout clause “in the coming hours” and that the 25-year-old could be presented in Paris “this weekend.”

Barcelona confirmed Neymar’s wish to leave the Catalan giants on Wednesday, but insisted the Brazilian’s 222 million euro ($260 million) buyout clause must be paid as his potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer.

“Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and representative, communicated to FC Barcelona this morning his decision to leave the club,” Barca said in a statement. “The club have informed them that the buyout clause in his contract that from July 1 is 222 million euros must be paid in full.”

Such a fee would smash the current record £89.3 million ($111 million, 105.2 million euros) Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last year.

His teammate Lionel Messi bid farewell to Neymar on Instagram Wednesday after the Brazilian striker told him and other Barcelona teammates he was leaving, saying it was a “huge pleasure” to have played with him.

“It was a huge pleasure having shared all those years with you, my friend @neymarjr,” Messi wrote on Instagram next to a montage of pictures of both football stars high-fiving, embracing or laughing. “I wish you lots of luck in this new stage in your life. See you soon tkm,” he added. “Tkm” stands for “te quiero mucho” (I love you loads).