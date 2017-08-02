Three Indian boxers on Wednesday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, PTI reported.

Selay Roy (46kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Aman Sherawat (70kg) entered the last-eight stage after winning their respective opening bouts.

Roy defeated Japan’s Tagawa Ruka in a unanimous verdict, while Kattimani got the better of Saudi Arabia’s Majrashi Ziyad Ali. Sherawat, on the other hand, eased past UAE’s Saif Alkindi in his opening bout to advance.

Compatriot Swapnil Anil (50kg) lost to Kazakhstan’s Talgat Syrymbetov.