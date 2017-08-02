Haryana Steelers and Gujarat FortuneGiants played out a thrilling tie in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The match swung in both teams’ favour and ended all square at 27-27.

Haryana Steelers scored 13 points in the last five minutes but it wasn’t enough to take them over the line.

Haryana raiders Surjeet Singh and Vikas Khandola contributed six and seven points respectively. Surender Nada also contributed with seven raid points. For Gujarat FortuneGiants, Mahendra Kumar scored five points.

The first two minutes saw both teams draw blank raids. Gujarat opened their account with a two-point raid in the third minute. They scored their fourth point in the fifth minute and reduced Haryana to just three men.

Haryana scored their first point in the sixth minute as they trailed 1-4.

They came back into the game as their raiders found their feet and trailed 4-5 after nine minutes. Haryana forced a super tackle in the 12th minute as Surender Nada led the charge with his team trailing 6-7.

Haryana leveled the game in the 13th minute as their defence piled the pressure on Gujarat raiders. Gujarat scored three points in two minutes as they ended the first half leading 11-8.

Haryana substitute Surjeet Singh scored with a two-point raid and averted an all out as Haryana trailed 10-11 after 22 minutes. Haryana Steelers led 12-11 in the 24th minute and Gujarat were reduced to just three men.

Gujarat came back in the match with a super tackle in the 25th minute and led 13-12.

Fazel Atrachali scored his 100th tackle point in Pro Kabaddi League as Gujarat led 15-12 after 27 minutes. Gujarat inflicted the first all out of the match in 28th minute as they led 20-13.

With less than ten minutes left on the clock, Gujarat was coasting to an easy win as they led 22-15 after 32 minutes. Haryana picked up three points in less than 40 seconds to cut the deficit to five as they trailed 17-22.

Vikas Khandola came up with a terrific super raid in the 34th minute as they trailed 20-22. Haryana inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to level the game at 23-23.

It was a closely contested affair with both teams tied at 24-24 as the game went into the last five minutes. Fazel Atrachali scored a crucial tackle point in the 37th minute to level the game at 25-25. Sukesh Hegde scored with a touch point in the last minute to tie the game at 26-26.

Vikas Khandola responded with a touch point as Haryana led 27-26 with 24 seconds left on the clock. In a nail-biting finish, Gujarat again leveled the game at 27-27.