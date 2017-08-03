India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the second Test in Colombo, thanks in largely to an unbeaten 211-run stand by Cheteshwar Pujara (128*) and Ajinkya Rahane (103*), who notched up impressive centuries. The effort helped India post an impressive total of 344/3.

After winnings the toss and choosing to bat first, India began briskly with comeback man KL Rahul leading the charge. He scored an fine 57, but was run-out after a misunderstanding with Pujara.

The wicket was followed immediately by the exit of skipper Virat Kohli, who fell cheaply for 13. Rahane came on at the juncture where Sri Lanka were sniffing a fightback. Pujara and Rahane, though, kept calm and pieced together a fine stand for the fourth wicket that shut out hosts.

As it happened:

5.10pm: At stumps, India 344/3 (Pujara 128*, Rahane 103*)

India were in top form on Thursday. Thanks largely to an unbeaten 211-run stand by Pujara and Rahane. Batting in his 50th Test, Pujara was impervious as he brought up his 13th Test ton. His partner Rahane was not too far behind with a century of his own.



Century for Rahane too, another one overseas I might add, and India have 500+ in their sights tomorrow. No respite for beleaguered Lanka — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 3, 2017

4.58pm: Big shout and Umpire raises the finger. Rahane is deemed to be LBW off the bowling of Herath. The India batsman promptly asks for a review. Replays show a thick inside edge. The decision is reversed. India 340/3 (Pujara 126*, Rahane 101*). The duo has added 102 runs from the 30 overs bowled during the final session.

Rahane's centuries:



2nd Test of a series - 5 100s in 17 inns

Other Tests of a series - 4 100s in 50 inns#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 3, 2017

4.48 pm: 9th Test ton for Rahane! Has now added 200 runs with Pujara.

The Mumbai batsman has been calmness personified. Has not put a foot wrong all day. The stand with Pujara came at crucial time in the day when Sri Lanka were clawing their way back in the game. His confident approach helped Pujara to settle down and quelled any chance of a fightback from the hosts. India 338/3 (Pujara 125*, Rahane 100*)

4.30 pm: India 321/3 (Pujara 122*, Rahane 89*)

Rahane is 11 runs short of his century. Pujara too is in fine health despite the long stint in the middle. Same cannot be said of Sri Lanka, though. Their only new ball bowler Nuwan Pradeep has walked off the field with a hamstring strain. The hosts had taken the new ball before the start of his over.

4.18 pm: Reprieve for Rahane.

Debutant Pushpakumara drops one off his own bowling. It was a difficult chance, but considering the situation, it could have helped Sri Lanka’s cause. India 306/3.

SL innings without a drop? Nope.



The debutant drops Rahane off his own bowling.



India 306/3#SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/t82Qzma1dL pic.twitter.com/UoMYnefYCR — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

4.14 pm: 300 comes up for India.

Pujara, Rahane motoring along well. Keeping the singles ticking. The pair is scoring at close to four runs an over at the moment. The wicket has begun turning just a bit, but not enough to put the batsmen under much strife. India 303/3 (Pujara 115*, Rahane 79*)

3.54 pm: Pujara and Rahane have now added 155 runs for the fourth wicket.

The stand has been a crucial one that has put India firmly on top. The duo have paced their knocks well and kept the scoreboard ticking almost run-a-ball. India 288/3 (Pujara 109*, Rahane 70*)

Cheteshwar Pujara 7th Indian to make a century in 50th Test

Sunny Gavaskar has the highest score: 221 at the Oval 1979#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 3, 2017

3.37 pm: 100 number 13 for Pujara!

Third consecutive century for the Saurashtra batsman at the SSC in Colombo. He has looked impervious so far. Has batted with intent but hardly given a quarter to the Sri Lanka bowlers. India 271/3 (Pujara 104, Rahane 58*)



Pujara's 13 Test centuries:



In India - 9 in 50 inns

in SL - 3 in 5 inns

Elsewhere - 1 in 29 inns#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 3, 2017

3.21 pm: 50 up for Rahane!

Has batted confidently since coming on. His partnership with Pujara is going along well. India sitting pretty at the moment as Sri Lanka go through the motions waiting for the batsmen to commit errors. India 260/3 (Pujara 95*, Rahane 56*)

3.15 pm: India 252/3 (Pujara 94*, Rahane 49*)

The duo continue their dominance over the Sri Lankan bowlers. Both players are nearing individual milestones, but have hardly slowed down.

3.00 pm: Players take the field for the final session, Pujara and Rahane were in complete control, while the Sri Lankan bowlers had looked listless. Will be interesting to see how the break affects proceedings.

Chesteshwar Pujara (left) and Ajinkya Rahane shut out Sri Lanka, who had their tails up after bagging two quick wickets after Lunch. Photo: Reuters.

2.42 pm: At Tea, India 238/3 (Pujara 89*, Rahane 41*)

Sri Lanka picked up two quick wickets after Lunch, but Rahane and Pujara have batted brilliantly to shut out Sri Lanka. India will want them to continue in the same vein in the final session.

Rahul & @imVkohli falling in quick succession spelt trouble but India's batting strength (& Lanka's bowling limitations) to the fore again — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 3, 2017

2.34 pm: 100-run partnership up for Pujara and Rahane

The duo have batted brilliantly after Sri Lanka had struck with two quick wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli. India 233/3.

2.23 pm: Dark clouds are hovering around the SSC but Pujara and Rahane are so unperturbed. This partnership has been almost run-a-ball and it’s deflated Sri Lanka just when they thought they had India under some pressure. India 225/3.



India have been very good at grabbing the initiative everytime Sri Lanka have faltered. Think the hosts have been a bit lax recently. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2017

KL Rahul will be not happy that he threw away another fifty-plus score. But hey, he’s continued a great streak:

2.03 pm: And he gets to another fifty. Just keeps rolling on and on, doesn’t he? India 191/3

Dravid and Pujara:



Both completed 3000 Test runs in 67 innings



Both completed 4000 Test runs in 84 innings#SLvIND

^#YarJaN_JamalDini — #CPL2017 #CPL17 #CPL (@PCBCoverage) August 3, 2017

And even better news for Pujara:

Just In: Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur to be bestowed with Arjuna Awards — Sportswallah (@TheSportswallah) August 3, 2017

1.51 pm: Pujara, with help from Rahane, has made a bit of a move on since that Kohli wicket. Pujara just four runs away from a half-century. He’s also completed 4000 Test runs. India 170/3.

Dravid and Pujara both completed 4000 Test runs in their 84th innings. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 3, 2017

Quite a bit of dust from footmarks/crease as Rahane came forward to defend that. Day one. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 3, 2017

1.25 pm: HUGE WICKET, KOHLI IS GONE FOR 13. Wants to cut Herath, edges to slip where Angelo Mathews takes a sharp, sharp catch. SL inching, fighting. India 133/3.

india captain caught former captain bowled sometimes captain #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2017

India now going into a space where they need a partnership more definitely. #SLvIND — Kashish Chadha (@crickashish217) August 3, 2017

1.12 pm: The captain has been tested out by the short ball but when he got a full one, he timed it beautifully down the ground. India move to 125/2.

In the other part of the cricket world, there’s finally been an agreement between Cricket Australia and the players’ association.

It’s finally over!



Australia cricketers end bitter pay dispute with @CricketAus, sign new MoU https://t.co/asnxdrRdEm — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

12.52 pm: WICKET immediately after lunch. Pujara runs KL Rahul out for 57. Hit to cover, both said yes, but Pujara aborted. KL Rahul can’t make it. India 109/2.

They make an early one! Pujara runs KL Rahul out. Another dismissal after a fifty. India 109/2 #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/t82Qzma1dL pic.twitter.com/rGpqLu2YC3 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

The captain walks in after a misunderstanding saw @klrahul11 getting run-out post lunch. #SLvIND — Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) August 3, 2017

12.00 pm: LUNCH and KL Rahul brings up his 50 on Test comeback, his sixth straight fifty in Tests. Equals the Indian record posted by Rahul Dravid and GR Viswanath. Beautiful shot to get to his 50, down the ground to Herath but he had just survived a stumping attempt from one which turned away. India 101/1 at lunch.

And meanwhile KL Rahul brings up his 50 going down the track. 6th consecutive fifty! India 101/1 #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/t82Qzma1dL pic.twitter.com/YFMo4ecs6H — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

A very solid session for India. They lost Dhawan but Rahul and Pujara have been good. SL had a few things happening for them but couldn’t sustain pressure.

When KL Rahul made 199 against England at Chennai in Dec 2016, he then had 4 100s & 1 fifty in Tests.

Now he has 4 100s, 8 fifties!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 3, 2017

6 consecutive 50s in Tests, for Ind:



GR Viswanath 1977-1978

R Dravid 1997-1998

KL RAHUL 2017#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 3, 2017

11.30 am: Mendis was caught flush on the helmet with that full-blooded pull from Pujara. No damage done though. Rahul nearing a fifty. India 94/1.

11.20 am: Sri Lanka are shuffling around their spinners. Things are a little quieter now but India don’t look unduly worried. KL Rahul, growing in confidence, moved on to 38. India 84/1.

Over in Washington, India’s Yuki Bhambri has stunned defending champion Gael Monfils at the Citi Open.

11.04 am: First drinks break of the match. The last 10 mins or so have not been bad for the Lankans. They dismissed Sri Lanka, got Pujara to edge and have generally kept it tight. The trick, though, is holding on to the catches and keeping the pressure. India 63/1.

So Mathews still cant bowl. Karunaratne bowling was a surprise but turns out he is that Ganguly-mould bowler. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 3, 2017

He just bowled his first over in Test cricket and this record tells you why he was picked:

Malinda Pushpakumara FC record:

100 matches *

558 wkts

Avg 19.85

SR 37.18

ER 3.20

44 X 5-fers

18 X 10-fers

BBI 9/46#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 3, 2017

10.52 am: OUT. Another review, this time from SL and Dhawan is dismissed for 35. He tried to sweep Dilruwan Perera on the first ball but the ball straightened and hit in front. Umpire gave it not out but they reviewed and it was all three reds. India 58/1.

But now SL review well and it is Dhawan who is out! Gone for 35, India 56/1 #SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/t82Qzma1dL pic.twitter.com/YExqE0MHJM — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

Pujara is out in his 50th Test, at the scene of his greatest personal triumph.

“When I got that hundred in Sri Lanka in 2015, everything changed. After that, even in domestic cricket I’ve scored some runs. When you start playing domestic cricket and start scoring big runs, you gain lot of confidence. You know what are the changes required in your game and if you’ve made some changes in your game, then you can try and implement those things in domestic cricket. I think playing domestic cricket did help me,” said Pujara.

That brings Pujara out in his 50th Test at the scene of his greatest personal triumph#SLvIND https://t.co/CfCC8fsA1w — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

10.40 am: And now both are settling in nicely. The usual droop of the shoulders for Sri Lanka. India are 52/0 in 9 overs. Both Dhawan and KL Rahul batting at close to run-a-ball.

Unless there is some bad shot from Dhawan or a good ball from the bowling unit, it seems there is nothing to stop Dhawan.#SLvIND — Pavilion Talks (@PavilionTalks) August 3, 2017

10.20 am: Dhawan has been playing away from his body. He’s edged and played and missed already, even though he has two fours and a six to his name. Herath has looked a little more menacing but no wickets though. India 23/0.

Dhawan carrying on from his 190. Down the ground to Herath, bang. First six in the 2nd over of the Test #SLvINDhttps://t.co/t82Qzma1dL pic.twitter.com/RcjsD26ZZX — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

10.00 am: We’re off. Only the fourth and the sixth deliveries of Pradeep’s first over hit the bat. But the sixth one takes Dhawan’s edge and goes between the slips for a four. India 4/0.

By the way, it’s ‘silent warrior’ Cheteshwar Pujara’s 50th Test. And he’s back at the scene of his greatest personal triumph.

Ups and downs, loads of runs & now a perfectly manicured beard... @cheteshwar1 Pujara plays his 50th Test -- https://t.co/sWohldLHzZ #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 3, 2017

But you can’t forget Arvind Pujara, his father and the man who made him what he is.

An ode to Arvind Pujara, the man who made Cheteshwar the ‘silent warrior’ he is todayhttps://t.co/hX8Q3cqrGe pic.twitter.com/9YrKwF5ZEa — The Field (@thefield_in) August 2, 2017

9.45 am: Good morning. The news from the centre is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bat first.

It's 2nd Test time. India have won the toss and will bat first. KL Rahul is back into the team, Abhinav Mukund is out.#SLvIND — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

And KL Rahul is back in the team

IND XI: L Rahul, S Dhawan, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Ashwin, W Saha, H Pandya, R Jadeja, M Shami, U Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2017

While Sri Lanka have made a lot of changes...