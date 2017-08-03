Sri Lanka will hope for some salvation as they take on India in the second Test in Colombo on Thursday. After a heartening 304-run loss in the first Test, India will be on a high and hope to seal the series in the second Test.

Live:

10.00 am: We’re off. Only the fourth and the sixth deliveries of Pradeep’s first over hit the bat. But the sixth one takes Dhawan’s edge and goes between the slips for a four. India 4/0.

By the way, it’s ‘silent warrior’ Cheteshwar Pujara’s 50th Test. And he’s back at the scene of his greatest personal triumph.

Ups and downs, loads of runs & now a perfectly manicured beard... @cheteshwar1 Pujara plays his 50th Test -- https://t.co/sWohldLHzZ #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 3, 2017

But you can’t forget Arvind Pujara, his father and the man who made him what he is.

An ode to Arvind Pujara, the man who made Cheteshwar the ‘silent warrior’ he is todayhttps://t.co/hX8Q3cqrGe pic.twitter.com/9YrKwF5ZEa — The Field (@thefield_in) August 2, 2017

9.45 am: Good morning. The news from the centre is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and will bat first.

It's 2nd Test time. India have won the toss and will bat first. KL Rahul is back into the team, Abhinav Mukund is out.#SLvIND — The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2017

And KL Rahul is back in the team

IND XI: L Rahul, S Dhawan, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Ashwin, W Saha, H Pandya, R Jadeja, M Shami, U Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2017

While Sri Lanka have made a lot of changes...