Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse suffered a torn hamstring in training and will not compete at the World Championships in London, Athletics Canada has announced.

The 22-year-old from suburban Toronto, who took silver in the 200 metres and bronze in the 100 metres at last year’s Rio Olympics, was expected to challenge Usain Bolt for gold in London, where the meet begins on Friday.

It was not revealed on which leg De Grasse suffered the torn hamstring, which happened in a Monday training run. A second opinion on Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis, leading to his decision to withdraw from the Worlds.

“The entire year this 100-metre race in London was my focus. I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world,” De Grasse said. “To not have this opportunity is unimaginable to me but it is the reality I am faced with. I am sad to miss this chance but I am young and will be back and better than ever in the near future,” he added.

De Grasse took bronze at the 2015 Worlds in Beijing in the 100 and as part of the 4x100-metre relay, which also took Rio Olympic bronze. “I really feel for Andre,” said Athletics Canada coach Glenroy Gilbert. “I know he really wanted to make a mark at the World Championships. Injuries are part of the sport, obviously. The timing is terrible.

“As a team, the focus doesn’t change. We need to be ready to compete starting Friday. We’ve been talking about the depth of the program. Now is a chance for some of our other stars to shine and have some of our up and coming athletes step up,” Gilbert said.