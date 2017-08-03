With the Indian Super League (ISL) gearing up for its fourth season, Delhi Dynamos, on Thursday, roped in Argentina striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti.

The 32-year-old had an impressive last season in Bolivia’s top division scoring 21 goals in 36 matches for his club Sport Boys. He finished as the second highest scorer in the league.

Vogliotti started his career in Argentina with Sportivo Belgrano, before moving to the likes of Independiente, Sportivo Atenas, Atletico Trinidad, amongst others.

“I’m happy for this new challenge with Delhi Dynamos. Looking forward to starting this new journey in India. I’ll try to score as many goals and help the side win as many games as possible. Hopefully we can win the ISL together this season,” said Vogliotti. The Cordoba-born striker becomes the first centre-forward signed by Delhi Dynamos this season.

“In my opinion Juan Vogliotti, is one of our biggest signings. Juan came heavily recommended by Aspire, and it is not hard to see why. He’s a clinical finisher and he is going to be a nightmare for any defence in the ISL. If you want goals he’s going to give them to you,” said Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma.