On Thursday, Australian skipper Steve Smith sent out a series of tweets acknowledging the Australia Cricketers’ Association’s efforts which finally paid off as the long-running pay dispute with Cricket Australia came to an end.

The pay dispute between CA and the ACA ended with both parties finally coming to an agreement. Nearly 250 cricketers were out of a contract after the previous Memorandum of Understanding expired on June 30. Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland is expected to announce details of the new five-year Memorandum of Understanding later in the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at a press conference.

Smith immediately took to Twitter to express his joy. “Great to get a deal done! It’s been a long and challenging process and it’s great that we can now get on with playing the game that we all love,” tweeted Smith. He also thanked ACA for their efforts on behalf of the players. He added that he was excited for the upcoming season, with Bangladesh, India and Ashes on the cards. “I look forward to Bangladesh, India and an exciting summer of Ashes cricket,” he tweeted.

1/2 Great to get a deal done! It's been a long and challenging process and it's great that we can now get on with playing the game that we — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) August 3, 2017

2/3 all love. I'd like to thank the ACA for negotiating on behalf of the players and I'm excited that we can all start working together — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) August 3, 2017

3/3 again to continue to grow our great game. I look forward to Bangladesh, India and an exciting summer of Ashes cricket — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) August 3, 2017

Vice-captain David Warner was delighted about the outcome of the protracted negotiations.

1/2 Great outcome to retain the revenue share for all players now and in the future while supporting the games grassroots. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 3, 2017

2/2 looking forward to getting back out on the park and doing what we love, playing cricket. Thanks everyone for your support. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 3, 2017

Other Aussie cricketers, both former and current, were also happy with the outcome and took to Twitter to express themselves.

CA and ACA come to an agreement 👍

It's over 🎉

Revenue Sharing

Females included in MOU

Grassroots support#NowLetsRegainTheAshes pic.twitter.com/d6Wh4tJlUv — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) August 3, 2017

Well done @ACA_Players and @CricketAust @CricketAus for a deal being done. Now for the great game to continue , and for all to entertain. — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) August 3, 2017

Could not agree more mate. Bring on the cricket 🏏👍 https://t.co/hqLoYofWsC — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 3, 2017