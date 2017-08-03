Member of Parliament Sachin Tendulkar made a rare appearance in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Nominated celebrity MPs like Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha have often been called out for not attending the Parliament regularly. In fact, the two of them have the worst attendance record of all.

So when Tendulkar actually showed up, there were naturally a lot of jokes and memes on Twitter. Tendulkar didn’t ask a question, but even his presence was enough for him to trend all over.

From speculation over whether even this appearance was for film promotion to attendance jokes, Twitter users went berserk over one particular photo of Tendulkar looking disinterested.

Here’s the best of Twitter on Tendulkar’s brief stay at the crease... er... Upper House.

*Rajyasabha*



Sachin- I want to speak



Speaker- Bolo



Sachin- My movie will be available on Amazon Prime from next week



Speaker - 😢🙏 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

Remember Ishan from TZP, this is him now. Feeling old yet? pic.twitter.com/384jq53cfz — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 3, 2017

Special appearance that will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/COw70mSF02 — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 3, 2017

The meme face

Sachin attended Rajya Sabha today. Lagta hai aaj inverter ka koi ad Delhi mein shoot ho raha hoga. pic.twitter.com/rMP1IaL1gP — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 3, 2017

Rajya Sabha : My body is a temple.

Sachin : Ok I'm coming pic.twitter.com/lYZWY4TTfF — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 3, 2017

# Sachin Tendulkar in Rajya Sabha

When Teacher says 75% attendence is necessary pic.twitter.com/YOtYWkb4u3 — Manzoor Jalal (@ManzoorJalal1) August 3, 2017

Me when relatives come to our house#Sachin pic.twitter.com/AcRtOLkw5r — Je Suis Liberal (@TweetOfLiberal) August 3, 2017

When there's compulsory attendance for pre-placement talks in B-Schools. pic.twitter.com/2wq8LGgmcw — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 3, 2017

When you had plans with friends but parents take you to Satsang. pic.twitter.com/nZcj0RoroO — GRV (@MildlyClassic) August 3, 2017