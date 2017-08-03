Member of Parliament Sachin Tendulkar made a rare appearance in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Nominated celebrity MPs like Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha have often been called out for not attending the Parliament regularly. In fact, the two of them have the worst attendance record of all.
So when Tendulkar actually showed up, there were naturally a lot of jokes and memes on Twitter. Tendulkar didn’t ask a question, but even his presence was enough for him to trend all over.
From speculation over whether even this appearance was for film promotion to attendance jokes, Twitter users went berserk over one particular photo of Tendulkar looking disinterested.
Here’s the best of Twitter on Tendulkar’s brief stay at the crease... er... Upper House.