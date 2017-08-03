A fabulous unbeaten century from Cheteshwar Pujara, coupled with an unbeaten 103 from Ajinkya Rahane took India to a commanding 344/3 on the first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo on Thursday.

Pujara, playing in his 50th Test, made the occasion sweeter by scoring yet another Test century, his third successive one in a Test against Sri Lanka. In the process, he also completed 4000 runs in Tests in only his 84th innings, level with Rahul Dravid and ahead of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Rahane also played his part in an unconquered 211-run stand between him and Pujara which took India to a commanding position after a brief stutter after lunch. After winning the toss, India had gotten off to a breezy start with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, back after an illness, putting up a 50-run opening stand.

However, Dhawan was dismissed for 35 and while Rahul got an elegant half-century, he was caught in a mix-up with Pujara and lost his wicket. Virat Kohli also did not last long, nicking to Angelo Mathews at slip off Rangana Herath as India found themselves 133/3.

But Pujara and Rahane put on a superb display of counter-attacking batting, scoring at run-a-ball and quelling Sri Lanka’s brief resurgence. Pujara, after taking 112 balls for his first 50, scored his next fifty in just 52 balls while Rahane joined in the fun. Their 100-run partnership came up in just 104 balls and in the last session, Sri Lanka were just left holding on, trying to limit the damage. At the end of the day, they had put on 211 in 307 balls with India firmly in the driver’s seat.

Brief scores:

India 344/3 in 90 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 128 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 103 not out; Dilruwan Perera 1/68, Rangana Herath 1/83) vs Sri Lanka