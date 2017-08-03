Five Indian boxers advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines on Thursday, reported PTI.

Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Aman Sherawat (70kg), Vinit Dahiya (75kg), Akshay Siwach (60kg), Siddharth Malik (48kg) and Satender Rawat (80kg) won their respective quarter-final bouts to enter the medal rounds and in the process are assured of a bronze at least.

Sherawat defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Baibek Anarbek in a unanimous verdict in the opener. Dahiya then followed it up with a win over Jordan’s Rashed Swaisut, while Siwach got the better of Thailand’s Sumatas Ontong. Malik had no trouble going past Korea’s Seo Donggeun as Kattimani defeated Mongolia’s Enkhtur Tegshjargal. Satender sailed past Korea’s Woon Hyun Kim 5-0 to enter the semifinal.

However, Vijaydeep (63kg) lost 1-4 to Uzbekistan’s Nurislom Ismoilov to bow out in the quarter-final stage.