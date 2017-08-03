Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who is part of the current Test squad in Sri Lanka, will return to Mumbai for a routine medical check-up, reported PTI.

“The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical checkup, as a follow up after his recent surgery,” said the BCCI in a statement. “There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today i.E. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.e. August 4, 2017,” it added.

Sharma underwent a thigh surgery in November last year in London. He returned to competitive cricket only during the India Premier League held in April. Sharma has not made the playing eleven of the two Tests in Sri Lanka. In the one-off tour match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI, Sharma had scored 38.