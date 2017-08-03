The Indian pairing of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal, and Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa, moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the WSF World Doubles Squash Championship in Manchester on Thursday, reported PTI.

Second seeds Ghosal and Pallikal, who had two matches on the day, overwhelmed the Wales pair of Peter Creed and Tesny Evans in their last match in Group B.

Malhotra and Chinnappa, who qualified the previous night after their third straight win in Group C, completed their engagement with a hard fought win over the Australian pair of Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart.

Meanwhile the men’s pair of Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar fell in their last Group match to finish at the bottom of the table.

The women’s doubles pairing of Chinappa and Pallikal have already reached the quarter-finals of their event.

The results:

Men’s doubles: Group A: Adnan and Yuen (Mal) bt Vikram Malhotra and Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-8, 10-11, 11-8

Mixed doubles: Group B: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Bennett and vd Heijden (Neth) 11-4, 11-4; bt Delierre and Cornett (Can) 11-5, 11-5; bt Peter Creed and Tesny Evans (Wales) 11-8, 11-6 (Group C: Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa bt Andres Herrera and Catalina Pelaez (Col) 11-7, 11-4; bt Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart (Aus) 7-11, 11-7, 11-7.