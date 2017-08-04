India’s Under-17 football team were thrashed 5-1 by Mexico in their opening match of the Four-Nation meet on Thursday, reported PTI. With the defeat, India’s under-17 World Cup preparation took a major hit given that the event is two months away.

Mexico took the lead within the first minute of the game, which obviously hurt the morale of the Indian team. They doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to go 2-0 into the break.

In the 53rd minute, India pulled one back thanks to Amarjit Singh who converted a spot-kick.

However, after that, Mexico ran riot scoring three goals to kill the match and eventually win 5-1. The Indian team is yet to face Chile and Colombia who are a part of the tournament as well. They face Colombia on Friday and then take on Chile on Sunday.