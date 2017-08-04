Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will look to extend their 211-run partnership for as long as possible when they resume on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Unbeaten centuries from the duo had put the away team at a commanding 344/3 at the end of the day.

Live:

10.10 am: Pujara goes, Sri Lanka strike early! Karunaratne, the medium-pacer gets his first Test wicket. Raps Pujara in front, umpire says not out. Sri Lanka review and he is gone for 133. India 350/4.

9.45 am: When the going gets tough, who do these men in the Indian cricket team call? The crisis masters, of course. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

“It’s the little things that can make or break major pursuits. In cricket, it takes very little to trigger a batting collapse. Like the Bengaluru match five months ago, India stood at a precarious position in Colombo. A wicket or two at the stage would have changed the complexion of the game. While the situation was not as dire, it needed a couple of calm heads to find a solution. Not only did they dig India out of trouble, they were soon dominating the proceedings.”

#SLvInd When the going gets tough, trust Pujara and Rahane to rise to the occasion, writes @kushalp06 https://t.co/jxiiyWPn1K pic.twitter.com/QWuQJBXMpn — The Field (@thefield_in) August 4, 2017

But amidst all that, you can’t forget the importance of being Ajinkya Rahane.

“That number – five – is key. It signifies the confidence within this Indian team that five full-time batsmen are enough to do the job. It is about responsibility of scoring tall and putting big runs on the board to provide a cushion for your bowling attack. It is the requisite for a five-pronged bowling attack, and when this decision was made long ago, parameters like conditions and opponents were thrown out of the window.”

