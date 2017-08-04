India’s international hockey player Jyoti Gupta, 20, was found dead on a railway track in Rohtak, Haryana, on Wednesday night, reported The Indian Express.

Gupta’s body was found on the railway tracks at 10 pm on Wednesday. After inspecting the spot and speaking with the driver of the train that ran over Gupta, the Government Railway Police confirmed that it was a case of suicide.

“The girl was standing alone near the track and suddenly came in front of the train,” Balbir Singh, Sub-Inspector, Rewari GRP, was quoted as saying. “We have recorded the statement of the driver and also the statements of other officials who were present at the spot. No case had been registered and the body has been handed to the family.”

Gupta’s family told the police that she had left her home for some work in Rohtak on Wednesday morning, the report said. Gupta, who hails from Sonepat, represented India in the South Asian Games in 2016 and was also part of the Five-Nation junior hockey tournament played in Valencia last year. The striker played in the All India Universities team in the Senior National Hockey Championships (A Division) in Rohtak in May.