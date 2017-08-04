Four months before Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record transfer of €222 million (around Rs 1,680 crore), he was involved in another record in a match between the two teams.

Powered by Neymar, the Catalans scripted the biggest Champions League comeback of all time back from 4-0 down in Paris to win 6-1 at the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old scored a stunning free-kick before setting up Sergi Roberto for a 95th-minute winner. In fact, he had been a regular thorn in PSG’s side, scoring seven goals and three assists in six games.

But in a span of weeks, the tables have turned. In a big blow to the Catalan giants, the Brazilian striker will now lead the PSG juggernaut gunning for the same trophy – the Champions League. To understand Neymar’s importance to a star-studded Barcelona, you don’t have to look beyond that match – a game changer, more than a mere playmaker.

Play

In only four years – coming from the favelas surrounding Santos and a relatively pressure-free football league – the Brazilian striker sealed his spot among the contemporary greats of European football. In a team headlined by Lionel Messi, Neymar carved and then embellished his own niche. In a league dominated by the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Bale and Griezmann, the he held his own. He evolved into a mature footballer with the club, led some of their biggest victories in the last couple of seasons and was seen as the future, with good reason.

In 186 games for Barcelona, Neymar scored an astounding 105 goals, including in the 2015 Champions League final which helped Barca seal the treble. He finished as joint top scorer in the competition with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: illustrious company.

This number becomes even more important when you realise that Neymar was seldom the first choice for penalty kicks. But he also has 59 assists to his name, which means he was involved in a total of 164 goals. In fact, Neymar set up more goals for Messi – the top scorer – than any other teammate during his time at the club.

In the treble-winning season, he scored 31 goals to go along with 27 assists, his best return at Barcelona coinciding with the club’s best run in recent times. However, he managed only 13 league goals last season as Barca failed to defend their league title and were knocked out in the Champions League quarters as well.

The power of three

But Neymar’s contribution at Barcelona cannot be stated in numbers alone. It has to be seen through the lens of “MSN” as the formidable frontline consisting of Messi, Neymar and Luis Surarez is referred to.

Together, MSN won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and three Spanish Cups. In only their first season together, the trio combined to be an unstoppable force as Barca sealed only their second-ever treble. The 2014-’15 season saw them score a whopping 122 goals, the most in a season by an attacking trio in Spanish football history.

But that was expected right? A Brazilian football great making his name at Camp Nou, we have heard that before, haven’t we? Along the lines of football’s time-honored traditions, a top performer from Brazil made his way to Barcelona’s top tier and became a star, for the club. In many ways, Neymar was a throwback to the three legendary Rs of Brazil – Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho. He was as prolific as Rivaldo, as prodigious as Ronaldinho and despite being so, it ended as badly as Ronaldo.

But there was one big difference: the shadow of the neighbouring Argentine football legend.

Next to or under Messi?

Neymar’s move to PSG at his prime, while largely about the money, will still be heavily linked with the presence of Messi, their sentimental social media posts notwithstanding.

How can Neymar try to be the best player in the world when he is not even the best player at his club? How can the 25-year-old grow if all he can aspire to be is to play second fiddle to arguably the greatest footballer of these times? How long can you call Neymar the future when Messi looks like he’s going nowhere? How long will Neymar be happy with the No 11 shirt at a top club when he can lead the attack at any other?

All valid points. But just as valid is the fact that, in his four years, Neymar managed to stand next to Messi, and not under his admittedly large shadow.

In fact, one of Neymar’s most prolific spells with the Catalans came when Messi was out with with knee ligament damage in 2015. He scored 11 times in nine matches without Messi, with the highlight being a huge 4-0 over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Neymar stepping up, the management would have been happy with their investment. After all, Barcelona moved heaven and earth and millions of euros to bring Neymar to Spain. From tax evasions, fraud cases, transfer bans, changed presidents, and a €40 million payout to Neymar Sr – all of which has plunged the club in chaos since – the Catalan giants went through hell to keep him at Camp Nou. The investment was rewarded in the four years since, but the returns, even at €222 million, will be poor compensation.

Because, while everyone looked to the future, Neymar Sr and Jr took a gamble in the present. After being forged in the tough environs of La Liga, Ligue 1 is expected to be a jaunt – more money, centerpiece goals and a shot at being the leader. Perhaps even the coveted Champions League trophy soon.

Messi is 30, Suarez is 30, Neymar is 25. The other two are in a position to comfortably end their careers at Camp Nou, but Neymar still has a large part of his career ahead of him. Why wait? After all, the Argentine falls under the category of ageless athletes. Neymar would have to wait longer than Messi did to take over from Ronaldinho – another Brazilian star – as No 10. But unlike Messi, Neymar comes from Santos, not La Masia. He will go to Paris and perhaps establish a legacy independent of any comparison, Brazilian or otherwise.

As for Barcelona, they are left with a pile of money, a depleted strike force, court cases, a new manager and ruing what went wrong.