National selectors – both junior and senior – have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to revise their salaries after it was revealed that it is considering a pay hike for domestic cricketers and match officials, reported PTI.

It has been learnt from a top official that BCCI received a few proposals on the revised pay structure with one being submitted by a member associated with the junior selection panel. Currently, the senior national selection committee members get Rs 60 lakh per season while the junior panel members receive Rs 40 lakh per annum.

This has been the pay structure since 2012 and has not undergone any revision. “Yes, we have received multiple proposals with regards to revision of pay for national selectors. One of the points raised by a number of people is that chairman of both selection committees should get more than other members as the job profile carries more responsibility,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

In fact, the official informed that one of the proposals stated that chairman of the senior selection committee should be remunerated to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore – exactly double of what they are currently getting.

The BCCI, though, will probably be more keen to give a 30 to 35 percent hike from what it is at present. “After five seasons when there hasn’t been salary revision, if there is a demand for hike, it is justified,” the official said.