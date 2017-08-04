Clinical would be an understatement.

It was the same old story on the second day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo on Thursday. Much like the events of the first day, India started off on a commanding note, lost a few wickets but never enough to induce any sort of panic and put up a massive score of 622/9. Then, obviously, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravinda Jadeja, on a much more helpful surface than Galle, nipped through two Lankan wickets to keep them in check at 53/2.

The numbers reveal the sheer extent of India’s dominance:

Numbers game:

India have made a habit of scoring 600 now. This is their fourth score of 600 and above this calendar year and their third in the last four Tests. And, as you can bet, it has to be some kind of record:

India's six 600-plus total under Virat Kohli - the most by a team under a captain in Tests. #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 4, 2017

The eighth instance of a team scoring 600+ in two or more successive Tests - five of those by India (second time away from home).#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 4, 2017

India registers the fourth 600+ total in the ongoing calendar year. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YPvdgWN5fL — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 4, 2017

Totals of 600 or more in Tests in last 7 months:

India - 6

All others combined- 1#SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 4, 2017

And just to illustrate how rare this is for an Indian Test team.

6 600+ totals for India since Dec 2016.



No 600+ total for 5 years prior to that. #SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2017

Another unique aspect of India’s mammoth batting performance was how almost no one had an off day. KL Rahul (57), Cheteshwar Pujara (133), Ajinkya Rahane (132), Ravichandran Ashwin (54), Wriddhiman Saha (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out) all got half-centuries in the match which mean six Indian batsman got to the mark in one innings.

Six 50+ scores in India's inngs:

+ First such instance in a Test in SL

+ Second instance for India in an away Test after Oval 2007#SLvIND — Deepu Narayana (@deeputalks) August 4, 2017

6 Ind batsmen scoring 50+ in a Test inns, away from home:



v Eng, Oval 2007

v SL, SSC 2017#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2017

While both Pujara and Rahane got big scores, the star of the day was Ashwin who was typically fluent and elegant in his 54 while coming back later to take two wickets. And in the process of getting to a fifty, he also bested some of the legends of the game:

Ravichandran Ashwin is part of quite an elite club in being the fourth fastest to reach the 2,000 runs - 200 wickets double in Tests #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/c4YaRDQqcl — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2017

Fewest Tests to reach 2000 runs and 275 wkts

51 R Ashwin

58 R Hadlee#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2017

India were, well, outstanding but Sri Lanka were hardly competing.

Sri Lanka's last 11 opening stands v India in Tests:



0, 7, 22, 11, 1, 1, 8, 15, 0, 15, 32#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 4, 2017