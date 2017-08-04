Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK have bolstered their attack with the signing of 37-year-old striker Robbie Keane. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland forward will link up with ex-teammate Teddy Sheringham, who is the new head coach of the Kolkata-based ISL franchise.

Keane holds the record for most number of appearances and highest number of goals scored for the Republic of Ireland. He has been a prolific scorer playing for his national team with 146 caps and 68 goals, and will be strengthening an ATK side boasting talents such as Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Prabir Das and Debjit Majumder.

Robbie Keane choosing the Indian Super League over joining the Bluenoses. As if I couldn't love the man any more 💚 — Cian Carroll (@CianByNature) August 1, 2017

Sheringham was quite clearly thrilled with his side’s newest acquisition, “His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side. I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL.”

A chance to experience a new league in Asia appealed to Keane who said, “I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work, I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”