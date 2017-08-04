Pakistan captain Sana Mir responded to coach Sabih Azhar’s scathing 14-page report following the team’s poor show in the Women’s World Cup, stating that she fought for the inclusion of a promising pacer Diana Baig during the tournament.

With matters going public, the 31-year-old, has decided that she does not intend to “continue in the future with the current set-up”, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Azhar called Mir and long-standing team manager Ayesha Ashar as “self-centred, egotistical and being wrapped up in oneself” and “spreading negativity among the younger members of the team.” Pakistan lost each of their seven games during the recently concluded tournament and finished bottom of the table.

Azhar accused that newcomers were discouraged from being included in the Pakistan set-up and that he was unaware of the decision to drop Kainat Imtiaz for the side’s clash against West Indies.

Mir and Azhar disagreed on the selection of promising 21-year-old pacer Diana Baig, who picked up seven wickets in five matches. Mir said: “My fight was to play a youngster in the team who is ready for international cricket. I don’t regret it. Moreover, we suffered defeats in this World Cup as spinners with the new ball penetrated our top order consistently in each game, specially left-arm spinners. We are also still short of players who can perform under pressure.”

“I would have preferred not to have had this conversation through the media but since a confidential report by the coach, and comments by GM Women Wing and Chairman PCB have been making headlines, I feel obliged to give a short response to clarify some issues from my point of view.

Mir had announced that she would take a month’s break after the World Cup to decide on her future. She added: “I want to make it clear I don’t intend to continue in the future with the current set-up of the Women’s Wing in any capacity. I would still be sharing a detailed report with all of you to improve women’s cricket once I get back by the end of August.”

Since her international debut in 2005, Mir the only player from Pakistan to play 100 One-Day Internationals and has led in 70% of them.