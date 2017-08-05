Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 183 in response to India’s gargantuan 622/9 on the third day of the second Test against India in Colombo. India enforced the follow-on hoping to finish things up quickly but Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne put on a 191-run stand to resist India’s rampage.

5.11 pm: And that is stumps on a day of two halves for Sri Lanka. In the first half, they were dreadful, being bowled out for 183. In the second half, Mendis and Karunarante dipped into rare reserves of resilience to force a 191-run partnership and drive India marginally back. Pandya did get Mendis though and Sri Lanka go into stumps at 209/2, still 230 runs behind India.

That was some fight from Lankans on day3, well played! VK lured by an innings defeat, Really BIG session tomorrow morning! #SLvIND — CricNiL (@CricWizard) August 5, 2017

4.54 pm: India get the wicket they wanted just before the close. And can you believe it, it is Hardik Pandya? Draws Mendis out, he gets an inside edge onto his pads which loops up and Saha takes a fanastic diving catch. The 191-run stand is broken, Mendis goes 110 and SL are 198/2.

'Fifth bowler' strikes.... Brilliant catch from Saha! #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 5, 2017

4.37 pm: Hardik Pandya has got a bowl. Keeping things tight...might slip through a wicket. But on the whole, things are quieter now. Karunaratne into the 80s. India 189/1.

Kolkata 2001? Like, really? Moving a little too ahead, aren’t we?

Well...a little too early to remember this Test, no? 🤔



SL till 253 behind.#SLvIND



Live: https://t.co/xQfs7oD7Xw pic.twitter.com/73vrTtMtPZ — The Field (@thefield_in) August 5, 2017

But if Sri Lanka want to take hope.

Kusal Mendis now 15th batsman to make a Test 100 against India while following on.

5 of the 100s in losing causes

9 were drawn!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2017

4.16 pm: And he brings up the century with a magnificent sweep. What a gem of an innings this has been. This boy has talent. 176/1.

What a glorious hundred for Kusal Mendis... Showed why he is rated so highly. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 5, 2017

Sri Lankan No.3 batsmen to score a century while following on in Tests:

S Ranatunga v Zim,1994

A Gurusinha v Aus,1995

Kusal Mendis#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 5, 2017

4.06 pm: Drinks. Mendis is 95. Five runs away from what could be his best century till date. Karunaratne also battling away in the 70s. SL 168/1.

Good question. If Pandya has been picked, why is he not being used?

I have been waiting for @hardikpandya7 to bowl after 40 overs in the second innings @bhogleharsha #SLvIND #cricbuzz #BCCI — vaspari shiva kumar (@ShivaVaspari) August 5, 2017

Yup. Everyone wanted to see that fight.

This is excellent from Mendis and Karunaratne. The fight was missing for long. #SLvIND — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) August 5, 2017

3.40 pm: These two bring up the 150. Lead is below 300 now. Not much, but it’s not going to give any headaches to Kohli. But Sri Lanka needed it. 153/1.

150 run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne.Kusal Mendis living upto the billing as a promising young player #SLvIND — Vishnu 🕷 (@vingystryker) August 5, 2017

150 up for Lanka with just one down. Great temperament #INDvSL #SLvIND — Jatin H Gulati 🇮🇳 (@imJatinVK) August 5, 2017

3.15 pm: We resume after tea. How long can Mendis and Karunaratne continue this resurgence? They’ve got 10 off the first three overs. SL 128/1.

Sri Lanka's counter-attack is working for now. The Dhawan miss looking expensive. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2017

Also, check out this ripper of a yorker from Kagis Rabada to Ben Stokes in Manchester.

2.40 pm: And that’s tea on Day 3. A good session for Sri Lanka. They scored 118 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Karunaratne and Mendis both have scored half-centuries and are looking good. However, the Lankans still trail by 321 runs and that’s a long way to go before making India bat again. SL 118/1

2.30 pm: Mendis brings up a run-a-ball fifty. Karunaratne follows an over later. How Sri Lanka needed this show of resilience. SL 108/1.

The drop catch by @SDhawan25 is now hurting India. Kusal Mendis & Karunaratne have added 100 Runs Together. #IndvsSL — Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsharatbhatt) August 5, 2017

2.15 pm: That is some statement. Kusal Mendis hammers Jadeja for four fours in one over. A sign of defiance, a sign that they will not be cowed down upon. 89/1, partnership 82.

Excellent counter from Kusal Mendis, not so that mindless attempt at a run.#SLvIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 5, 2017

This is better from lanka... Playing positively is possible with proper shots. #SLvIND — Kashish Chadha (@crickashish217) August 5, 2017

2.00 pm: These two seem to have settled down. Fifty partnership came in 79 balls. A little more resilience from Sri Lanka so far. Mendis even successfully reviews a caught-behind call. Sri Lanka 68/1.

Turn. Bounce. Beaten. Loop it and that is the summary of the session. Both @ashwinravi99 & Jadeja have come close to picking wickets.#SLvInd — Ashwin Anna Fans (@ashwin_fans) August 5, 2017

#Ashwin and #Jadeja beat the bat so many times that the batsman just retire hurt from a bruised ego. #SLvIND — Animesh Prasad (@anm1988) August 5, 2017

1.27 pm: After an edgy start, Kusal Mendis has gone on the front foot. Two fours off Ashwin and Karunaratne also hits another one off the last ball. 13 runs off that over. Sri Lanka are thinking hit out or get out, aren’t they? 39/1.

Ashwin among the records (when is he not?).

Most 5 wkt hauls after 51 Tests

26 R Ashwin

20 Waqar Younis

19 Ian Botham#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2017

And so does Jadeja...

1.01 pm: Well that didn’t last long. Sri Lanka are a batsman down in the first overs. Ripper from Umesh comes back in and takes out his stumps. India begin this on a good note. 9/1.

12.10 pm: Ashwin goes through Pradeep’s defence and it’s a fifer for him. 5/69, to be exact. Sri Lanka bowled out for 183, 439 runs behind. And India will enforce the follow-on, as we go off for lunch.

You can’t even say Sri Lanka were competing. Only some big hits from Dickwella and a few from Angelo. Kohli probably doesn’t want to extend this further. That’s why he’s enforced the follow-on.

That burn, tho.

Hey @RusselArnold69, may be test cricket is too much. Start googling what's the procedure to apply for TNPL. #SLvIND — Aayush (@slicesofIife) August 5, 2017

More numbers:

12 5-fors for Ravichandran Ashwin while opening the bowling in Tests:



- Most by a spinner

- Second most by an Indian #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 5, 2017

Highest 1st inns lead gained by Ind:



492 v Ban, Dhaka, 2007

478 v WI, Kolkata, 2011

439 v SL, Colombo SSC, 2017#SLvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 5, 2017

12.00 pm: Through the gates, bowled. Ashwin gets four, SL nine down. And the injured Pradeep will bat. SL 171/9 and the lunch break will now be extended.

Nuwan Pradeep is ruled out for atleast 2 weeks & here he has come to bat. Pointlessness of this series gets extended every minute. #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 5, 2017

11.41 am: Shami also cleans up Herath with a beautiful yorker that takes his leg stump out. Dilruwan Perera still resists, hits two fours off Jadeja. Sri Lanka 161/8.

Yes, Attack can be the best option rather than defending...But when you get out to a shot like that...no words 😒#SLvIND #dikka — Salinda Malalgoda (@s3xyAtom) August 5, 2017

What was the pace on that delivery?! Shami sent one of the bails flying halfway down to fine leg. Ashwin fetched it back! #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 5, 2017

11.35 am: Dickwella goes. Good half-century, 51 , but that is what it will stay. Tries to scoop Shami, only scoops it onto his stumps. SL 150/7.

Only Shami’s wicket column was empty and first ball of the new spell and gets the danger man #SLvIND — Kailash Rathi (@_kailash) August 5, 2017

11.30 am: Lone warrior Dickwella has brought up a splendid, attacking 50. A lone show of defiance so far. But it will only delay the inevitable. Sri Lanka 150/6.

#SLvIND | Dickwella grew up playing at Asgiriya which is an equivalent to this particular SSC surface.. 'Attack is the best form of defense' — Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) August 5, 2017

Dickwella has been the lone warrior for SL in both the games! His form is probably the only positive SL could take from this series😂 #SLvIND — Shahryaar Mirza (@SamJr08) August 5, 2017

11.16 am: Dhananjaya de Silva gets a first-baller from Jaddu. Ripper which turns and bounces and takes out the off-stump. First ball duck but Dickwella continues the counter-attack and hits Jadeja for two fours in a over. Sri Lanka 132/6.

Fewest Tests to take 150 wickets among left-arm spinners:



32 Ravindra Jadeja*

40 T Lock, V Mankad, D Underwood, R Herath

41 B Bedi#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 5, 2017

150 Test wickets for Ravindra Jadeja! The second fastest India bowler to the milestone, behind Ravichandran Ashwin #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/YhSqNcpMEj — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2017

11.05 am: Sri Lanka went on a reckless counter-attack but it is over! Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella smashed three sixes and put on a partnership of 53 in 50 balls but Pujara takes an awesome reflex catch to get Mathews. Sri Lanka 117/5.

What a stunner by Pujara in the leg slip to catch out Mathews one of the best catches of puji #IndvsSL — gaurang gupta (@Gaurang10Gupta) August 5, 2017

10.30 am: One more. Not sure what Kusal Mendis was trying to do. He tried to flick Umesh Yadav, got the leading edge which spooned up towards mid-on where the captain took a good running catch. SL 68/4.

10.20 am: Gone! And it wasn’t even an edge or one that outrageously turned or bounced. A straight deliver, Dinesh Chandimal sweeped it straight to Hardik Pandya at square leg. Great field-placing by Kohli. Sri Lanka 60/3.

On a track so difficult to bat on, Sri Lanka have suffered two freak dismissals out of three. Tharanga and Chandimal.#SLvInd #SLvsInd — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 5, 2017

10.12 pm: First three overs of the day and there’s already been three edges and a few played-and-missed. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav have got the ball. India 57/2.

Same surface on which 158 overs were bowled, 622 scored. Unrecognisable. Spinners bowling better? Or batsmen not handling it well enough? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2017

Something a little lighter...Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithi Ashwin share a few sweet moments:

9.45 pm: From overnight, why India’s investment in the lower-order is working out.

“The underlying point is that this investment into the lower order has paid rich dividends for the Indian team in this long sub-continental run of Test cricket. Now, they can look at the future’s challenge of overseas conditions with vigorous confidence in their abilities, without having to worry about first settling in.”

Also, on Day 2, Ashwin soared ahead of some of the legends of the game.