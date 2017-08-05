Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 183 in response to India’s gargantuan 622/9 on the third day of the second Test against India in Colombo. India enforced the follow-on hoping to finish things up quickly but Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne put on a 191-run stand to resist India’s rampage.
5.11 pm: And that is stumps on a day of two halves for Sri Lanka. In the first half, they were dreadful, being bowled out for 183. In the second half, Mendis and Karunarante dipped into rare reserves of resilience to force a 191-run partnership and drive India marginally back. Pandya did get Mendis though and Sri Lanka go into stumps at 209/2, still 230 runs behind India.
4.54 pm: India get the wicket they wanted just before the close. And can you believe it, it is Hardik Pandya? Draws Mendis out, he gets an inside edge onto his pads which loops up and Saha takes a fanastic diving catch. The 191-run stand is broken, Mendis goes 110 and SL are 198/2.
4.37 pm: Hardik Pandya has got a bowl. Keeping things tight...might slip through a wicket. But on the whole, things are quieter now. Karunaratne into the 80s. India 189/1.
4.16 pm: And he brings up the century with a magnificent sweep. What a gem of an innings this has been. This boy has talent. 176/1.
4.06 pm: Drinks. Mendis is 95. Five runs away from what could be his best century till date. Karunaratne also battling away in the 70s. SL 168/1.
3.40 pm: These two bring up the 150. Lead is below 300 now. Not much, but it’s not going to give any headaches to Kohli. But Sri Lanka needed it. 153/1.
3.15 pm: We resume after tea. How long can Mendis and Karunaratne continue this resurgence? They’ve got 10 off the first three overs. SL 128/1.
2.40 pm: And that’s tea on Day 3. A good session for Sri Lanka. They scored 118 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Karunaratne and Mendis both have scored half-centuries and are looking good. However, the Lankans still trail by 321 runs and that’s a long way to go before making India bat again. SL 118/1
2.30 pm: Mendis brings up a run-a-ball fifty. Karunaratne follows an over later. How Sri Lanka needed this show of resilience. SL 108/1.
2.15 pm: That is some statement. Kusal Mendis hammers Jadeja for four fours in one over. A sign of defiance, a sign that they will not be cowed down upon. 89/1, partnership 82.
2.00 pm: These two seem to have settled down. Fifty partnership came in 79 balls. A little more resilience from Sri Lanka so far. Mendis even successfully reviews a caught-behind call. Sri Lanka 68/1.
1.27 pm: After an edgy start, Kusal Mendis has gone on the front foot. Two fours off Ashwin and Karunaratne also hits another one off the last ball. 13 runs off that over. Sri Lanka are thinking hit out or get out, aren’t they? 39/1.
1.01 pm: Well that didn’t last long. Sri Lanka are a batsman down in the first overs. Ripper from Umesh comes back in and takes out his stumps. India begin this on a good note. 9/1.
12.10 pm: Ashwin goes through Pradeep’s defence and it’s a fifer for him. 5/69, to be exact. Sri Lanka bowled out for 183, 439 runs behind. And India will enforce the follow-on, as we go off for lunch.
12.00 pm: Through the gates, bowled. Ashwin gets four, SL nine down. And the injured Pradeep will bat. SL 171/9 and the lunch break will now be extended.
11.41 am: Shami also cleans up Herath with a beautiful yorker that takes his leg stump out. Dilruwan Perera still resists, hits two fours off Jadeja. Sri Lanka 161/8.
11.35 am: Dickwella goes. Good half-century, 51 , but that is what it will stay. Tries to scoop Shami, only scoops it onto his stumps. SL 150/7.
11.30 am: Lone warrior Dickwella has brought up a splendid, attacking 50. A lone show of defiance so far. But it will only delay the inevitable. Sri Lanka 150/6.
11.16 am: Dhananjaya de Silva gets a first-baller from Jaddu. Ripper which turns and bounces and takes out the off-stump. First ball duck but Dickwella continues the counter-attack and hits Jadeja for two fours in a over. Sri Lanka 132/6.
11.05 am: Sri Lanka went on a reckless counter-attack but it is over! Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella smashed three sixes and put on a partnership of 53 in 50 balls but Pujara takes an awesome reflex catch to get Mathews. Sri Lanka 117/5.
10.30 am: One more. Not sure what Kusal Mendis was trying to do. He tried to flick Umesh Yadav, got the leading edge which spooned up towards mid-on where the captain took a good running catch. SL 68/4.
10.20 am: Gone! And it wasn’t even an edge or one that outrageously turned or bounced. A straight deliver, Dinesh Chandimal sweeped it straight to Hardik Pandya at square leg. Great field-placing by Kohli. Sri Lanka 60/3.
10.12 pm: First three overs of the day and there’s already been three edges and a few played-and-missed. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav have got the ball. India 57/2.
Something a little lighter...Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithi Ashwin share a few sweet moments:
9.45 pm: From overnight, why India’s investment in the lower-order is working out.
“The underlying point is that this investment into the lower order has paid rich dividends for the Indian team in this long sub-continental run of Test cricket. Now, they can look at the future’s challenge of overseas conditions with vigorous confidence in their abilities, without having to worry about first settling in.”
Also, on Day 2, Ashwin soared ahead of some of the legends of the game.