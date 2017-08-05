Bengaluru Bulls eked out a close 32- 31 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a pulsating encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League, here today.

Ajay Kumar and Ajay Thakur starred for the winners as they stamped their authority with superb raids on their rivals from the onset.

By virtue of their strong showing the Bulls took a 12-6 lead over Thalaivas at the halfway mark. After the break, the Thalaivas came back strongly and took out Sachin Kumar and Ajay Kumar.

But the Bulls held on to their nerves and after a couple of time outs and raging defence, the Bengaluru outfit triumphed over the Thalaivas with raid points 15 and 16, tackle points 13 and 8, all out points 4 and 4 and extra points 0 and 3.