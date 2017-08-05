India’s Yuki Bhambri impressive campaign at the ATP Citi Open finally came to an end as he went down fighting against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in three sets. The 15th seed beat Bhambri 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the quarter-final on Friday.

En route to the quarters, Bhambri beat defending champion Gael Monfils of France and world Argentina’s Guido Pella. Previously, Bhambri reached the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open as well.

“I had a good tournament but disappointed with the result today. I felt I had a shot after winning the second set but got broken early in the third set and it’s much harder to come back against a big server,” said Bhambri.

“I have fought well all week and felt comfortable playing against the big guys which is a good step moving forward. Looking forward to the rest of the season and hope to stay healthy,” he added.

The 25-year-old earned 90 points, which should help him touch 150 in the world rankings.

India’s challenge ended at the doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna and his American partner also lost their quarter-final clash. The unseeded Indo-American combo lost 5-7, 4-6 to fourth seeded American legends Mike and Bob Bryan.