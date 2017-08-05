Indian sprinter Dutee Chand finished a disappointing sixth in the women’s 100 metres heat at the world athletics championships in London on Saturday. Chand clocked 12.07 seconds, which ended her campaign in the event category with only the top-three sprinters qualifying for the semi-finals.

Chand had made the cut for the world championships quite late after the International Association of Athletics Federations had altered their qualification mark which was originally set at 11.26 seconds.

Chand had missed the cut by merely 0.04 seconds after clocking 11.30 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi, earlier in 2017. However, since the number of participants failed to make up the entirety of the 56-member quota set by the IAAF, Chand was allowed to participate in the competition.

Chand holds the national record in the 100 metres category with a timing of 11.24 seconds, which came about in the Kosanov Memorial in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2016. This result, which helped Chand qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, is also the 21-year-old’s personal best.