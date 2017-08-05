Cristiano Ronaldo told a Madrid court that he would like to return to England because of his tax troubles in Spain, according to reports on Saturday.

The Real Madrid forward was in court to testify in a case of alleged tax fraud of €14.7 million (Rs 110 crore) on his image rights via shell companies in the British Virgin Islands and Ireland.

Ronaldo has denied the allegations and told the court that he did not create a “special structure” to manage his image rights when he moved to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009, but maintained the one he set up in 2004 while he was with the English club.

Ronaldo added that he only followed the recommendations of United’s sports lawyer Chris Farnell. “Chris told me it was what all the footballers did and I didn’t want to be an exception,” he said. “On the field I always want to be an exception, but off it I want to be like everyone else.”

According to reports, Ronaldo told the court at one point, “I never had these problems in England. That’s why I want to go back there.” Ronaldo also told the court that he had paid more tax than he was required to since moving to Madrid eight years ago, reported Sky Sports. Manchester United sold Ronaldo to Real Madrid for £80 million in 2009.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move back to North West England many times in his eight years at Real. When the allegations of tax fraud were first made, there were reports that Ronaldo was upset and wanted to leave Madrid. However, Real denied it and said he was committed to the club.

If Ronaldo is found guilty, he faces a fine of at least €28 million (Rs 210 crore) and potentially a three-and-a-half year jail term, according to the Gestha union of experts at Spain’s Inland Revenue.

However, despite being just the latest in a series of high-profile players to be investigated over their image rights in recent years, Ronaldo believes he is being targeted due to his fame. “If I wasn’t called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn’t be here,” Ronaldo also reportedly told the court according to Spanish media.

The four-time World Player of the Year posted on social media site Instagram on Tuesday: “What bothers people is my brilliance, insects only attack lamps that shine!!!!”

O que incomoda as pessoas é o meu brilho, insetos só atacam lâmpadas que brilham!!!! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Ronaldo will return to training with his Madrid teammates later on Saturday for the first time since lifting the Champions League final in June.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had given Ronaldo an extended break due to his participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal and his court appearance.

With inputs from AFP