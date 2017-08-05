India’s preparations for the Under-17 World Cup are clearly not on track after they lost their second match against Colombia 3-0 in the Four-Nation tournament in Mexico City on Friday. The loss comes after a brutal 5-1 defeat against the host on Thursday.

The Indian team was outclassed on the pitch by the Colombians, who are in the same group as them in the group stages of the global tournament, which is set to begin on October 6 in India. United States and Ghana are also in that group.

The Colombians struck as early as in the 8th minute to go 1-0 up against India. The Indian team tried to look for an equaliser but were unsuccessful in doing so. During the end of the first-half, they doubled the lead to put the match beyond India’s reach.

Two minutes into the second half and Colombia scored the third and final goal of the night to win the game 3-0. The Indian team will now face Chile in their last match on Sunday. The kick-off for which is slated for 8.30 pm IST.