In an intense fight that went all the way, Vijender Singh was adjudged to have defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali by an unanimous decision at the National Sports Club of India Stadium, Mumbai.

Vijender had commented that ‘Chinese products don’t last long’ throwing the gauntlet to his younger opponent before the start of the bout. But, Zulpikar managed to squueze every ounce of his opponent’s energy.

The battle between the 21-year-old Zulpikar and Vijender became too close to call with the the boxers trading blows from the beginning. The southpaw finished strongly but the judges decided Vijender had done enough through the early rounds, 96-93, 95-94, 95-94 being the final scoreline.

“I didn’t expect him to fight so well and last the distance,” Vijender said after winning the bout.

Using his height and greater reach, Vijender got the better in his exchanges with his straight ones and hooks landing flush on Zulpikar, whose blows didn’t have the desired effect.

But, Vijender struggled towards the last two rounds with Zulpikar’s stamina proving a crucial aspect. The Chinese was also penalised a couple of times as his punches were deemed to be low, catching Vijender below the belt.

Vijender remains undefeated in his professional career, taking his record to 9-0 and now holds the WBO Asia-Pacific Supermiddleweight title as well as the WBO Oriental Supermiddleweight title.