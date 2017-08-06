Indian Swapna Barman had a slow start in the women’s heptathlon in the athletics world championships in London on Saturday. Barman was placed 27th in the 100 metres hurdles, 23rd in the high jump and 14th in the shot put events.

Starting of the day’s proceedings in the 100 metres hurdles, Barman finished third in her heat clocking 14.14 seconds. However, in the overall player standings, Barman finished at a disappointing 27th place out of 31 athletes with 959 points in the event. Her timing was also far from her personal best of 13.90 seconds, which she had achieved in the Federation Cup in Patiala, Punjab in June 2017.

In the high jump that was the second event that followed, the 20-year-old could only cross the 1.71 metres mark, after she failed in all three attempts to cross the bar at the 1.74 metres mark. Gaining a total score of 867 points, Barman went on to finish 23rd in the event.

Barman had an even disappointing outing in the shot put event, finishing at a lowly 14th place in the player standings in the event with 583 points. Of the three given attempts, Barman was faulted in the first attempt, put in a throw of 7.33 metres in the second and finished off with a distance of 10. 81 metres in her third and final attempt.

In the final event of the day, Barman finished 6th in 200 metres with 26.45 and finished the day with 3167 points.

Germany’s Carolin Schafer is sitting pretty at the top with 4036 points after four events. Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam is in second and has picked up 4016 while Cuba’s Yorgelis Rodriguez with 3905 is in third place. Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson sits fourth on 3838.