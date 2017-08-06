U Mumba earned the bragging rights with an impressive 36-22 with over rivals Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League in Nagpur on Sunday. Captain Anup Kumar and Shabeer led the way for U Mumba with seven points each, reported PTI.

For the Delhi team, skipper Meeraj Sheykh got seven points. However, he lacked support from his teammates. Dabang Delhi started off well, rushing to a 2-0 lead with almost three minutes gone.

But Mumba hit right back and scored points at a good pace to surge ahead. Dabang Delhi cut down the lead towards the end of the first half, though the score still read 14-8 in U Mumba’s favour after the end of the half. In the second half, U Mumba maintained a nine-point lead with some smart play.

Mumba kept playing well and led 26-15 with seven minutes to go. It proved to be too big a gap to bridge for Dabang Delhi. In the end, U Mumba proved too smart for Dabang Delhi in an entertaining clash.

Yoddhas edge out Bulls

UP Yoddha were backed by excellent performances Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga to register a narrow 32-27 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in a PKL.

Nitin (9 points) and Devadiga (5 points) clinical with their raids helping the Uttar Pradesh outfit clinch victory by five points. For the Bulls, captain Rohit Kumar (11 points) who earned a super 10 through his fast-paced raids.