India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test to seal a 2-0 series win. Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five wicket haul on Sunday to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 386 in their second innings.

After enjoying a fruitful partnership with Kusal Mendis on Day 3, Dimuth Karunaratne picked up from where he had left off. He scored his first century against India.

The knock frustrated the visitors, who were eyeing a win with a huge margin. To their credit, Sri Lanka stretched India far on Day 4. Karunaratne enjoyed a fine stand with Angelo Mathews (36). The effort helped reduce the deficit to under 100, but Jadeja’s haul in the second session ended the resistance.

Dinesh Chandimal’s team finished Day 3 at 209/2 after being bowled out for 183 in their first innings.

As it happened:

Big win for India. No quibble about the batting and bowling. Been top class. But fielding has been below par, especially catching — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2017

2.40 pm: India win by an innings and 53 runs. Sri Lanka 386 (Karunaratne 141; Jadeja 5/152).

Ashwin picks up the final wicket of Nuwan Pradeep conclude proceedings. The win helps India seal the three-match series 2-0. This is their eighth consecutive series win, only Australia have a better tally at nine.

India have now won 8 Test series in a row. Only Australia have won more - 9 between 2005 and 2008.#SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 6, 2017

1st time India 2-0 ahead in a Test series in SL.

India's 3rd series win in SL - 1993, 2015, 2017.

India's 4 Test win in a row in SL.#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

2.27 pm: WICKET! Dickwella falls for 31. India get their ninth scalp. Pandya picks up his second of the innings. It was a fullish delivery outside off. Dickwella jabbed it straight to gully where Rahane completed a straightforward catch. India are one wicket away from victory.

2 players from a team 50+ & 5-for in a Test:



Giffen-Trott v Eng, Adelaide, 1895

Bresnan-Broad v Ind, Nottingham, 2011

ASHWIN-JADEJA v SL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 6, 2017

2.04 pm: Sri Lanka holding on. Dickwella and Herath are using the sweep shot well. Conventional and reverse, the two have used the shot to get the boundaries in. India, though, would not mind it. They still have a good lead in their hands and just wickets to pick up here. Sri Lanka 363/8 (trail by 76 runs).

Does Niroshan Dickwella play any other shot apart from sweep?! 🤔 #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 6, 2017

1.51 pm: WICKET! Jadeja picks up his fifth wicket. De Silva departs after edging the ball to the slips, where Rahane took a low catch. The umpires asked for a review, but the catch was deemed to be clean. Sri Lanka 344/8, they trail by 95 runs (Jadeja 5/145).

Most 5-fors by Indian left-arm spinners:



14 - B Bedi

9 - RAVINDRA JADEJA*

8 - V Mankad

7 - P Ojha #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 6, 2017

1.40 pm: Sri Lanka have reduced the deficit to under 100. They began when the deficit stood at 439. Despite the situation in the game, their batsmen have done quite well. The wicket has not made their task any easier, but they marched on well. Sri Lanka 343/7, they trail by 96 runs.

1.24 pm: WICKET! Jadeja picks up his fourth as Perera departs. The Sri Lanka batsman steps dwon the track. He misses the ball completely, Saha makes no mistake behind the stumps. Jadeja has found his groove and the devils in the wicket are helping him achieve his goals. Sri Lanka 331/7, they trail by 108 runs.

IMO,@Wriddhipops should be serious contender for MoM. Excellent behind the stumps, got vital breakthrus when Lanka batsmen looking v secure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2017

1.14 pm: WICKET! Jadeja strikes again to dismiss Mathews for 36. Saha takes a brilliant catch. The ball again bounces wickedly. Mathews tries to cut at it, but can only manage an edge. Saha completes a fine catch behind the stumps. Sri Lanka 315/6.

Highest scores for SL when following-on:



152 Karunaratne, Christchurch, 2014

143 Gurusinha, MCG, 1995

141 Karunaratne v Ind, SSC, 2017 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 6, 2017

1.00 pm: WICKET! Karunaratne departs on 141. Jadeja strikes for India. The ball takes a wicked bounce off the pitch. Hits the batsman’s gloves. Rahane completes a clean catch as the ball balloons over the keeper’s head. Sri Lanka 310/5. Trail by 129 runs.

12.42 pm: The players have walked out for the second session of Day 4. India need a breakthrough desperately. Can they break the partnership between Karunaratne and Mathews?

Karunaratne scored his sixth Test century on Sunday. Photo: AFP

12.00 am: At Lunch, Sri Lanka 302/4 (Karunaratne 136*, Mathews 28*)

Karunaratne-Mathews have now added 61 runs for the fifth wicket. They have brought the deficit down to 137. India seemed to have taken the advantage with two quick wickets early into the session, but the duo’s stand has come at a crucial time. India were guilty of not bowling the right length. Ashwin too wasn’t given a longer spell.

India have toiled on Day 4, but have failed to dominate Sri Lanka as they had so far in the series. Photo: AFP

11.57 am: 300 up Sri Lanka. Karunaratne-Mathews have now brought the deficit down to 139 (F/O). This is Sri Lanka’s first 300-plus score in this series. It has come under testing times. The hosts have batted brilliantly so far.

11.47 am: Karunaratne-Mathews have now added 50 runs for the 5th wicket. The pair have brought the deficit under 150. Sri Lanka 294/4.

So is this wicket bad or is its heart different from its looks? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

11.33 am: With the new ball in play, India now employing pace from both ends. Umesh finally gets an over. Karunaratne the key wicket here. Sri Lanka 284/4.

11.15 am: Karunaratne soldiers on. Despite the two back-to-back wickets, the Sri Lanka batsman is keeping he scorecard ticking. Using the sweep effectively as he did on Saturday. The hosts are 265/4. Still trail by 174 runs.

This was Karunaratne's first century against India. Photo: AFP

10.50 am: WICKET! Jadeja dismisses Chandimal. Sri Lanka slump to 214/4. Rahane takes a nice low catch after an outside edge. The floodgates seem to have opened. India are back on top. The spinners have struck in consecutive overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first spinner to take 100 wickets while opening the bowling in Tests. #SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 6, 2017

10.45 am: WICKET! India finally get a breakthrough. Pushpakumara falls for 16 off Ashwin. He tries a wierd reverse slog/flick. Misses the ball completely. Ashwin and India breathe a sigh of relief. SL 238/3. Trail India by 201 runs.

Most 100s while following-on in Tests:



3 Crowe, Vaughan

2 Karunaratne & 10 others



No other SL batsman made more than 100 following-on. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 6, 2017

10.30 am: Karunaratne makes most of the reprieve, completes his sixth Test century. A valuable one for Sri Lanka. They have made bright start on Day 4. Sri Lanka reach 227/2 as Ashwin is brought into the attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne 6th Test 100 - all as an opener.

Only Atapattu 16, Jayasuriya 13, Dilshan 8 have made more as an opener for SL#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

10.25 am: Dropped! Karunaratne gets a reprieve from KL Rahul at forward short leg. He was batting on 96. It went straight to him and he snatched at it. India have not fared well in the catching department in this match. There have been two clear chances so far in the day, both have gone a begging. Sri Lanka 223/2.

10.20 am: Consecutive boundaries for Sri Lanka. Pushpakumara swings his bat to release a bit of pressure. Jadeja wasn’t pleased, the first boundary came off an edge that went between two fielders placed in the slips. Gavaskar in the commentary box feels, Kohli, who was standing in the position, could have stayed a bit low. Sri Lanka 222/2.

India can't let these half chances go. There aren't too many coming. Slip fielding still area of concern. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

10.12 am: Sri Lanka get the first run of the day in the third over. Shami and Jadeja began with tight spells. The ball has already gone past the outside edge a few times. Sri Lanka 211/2 after 3 overs.

10.00 am: Players have taken the field. Karunaratne is unbeaten on 92 and will lead the charge for Sri Lanka. They resume on 209/2 and trail India by 230 runs.

9.50 am: Sri Lanka used the sweep shot effectively against India on Day 3. Ahead of Day 4, they have already held net session to practice the sweep, specifically. Will be interesting to see how India combats the sweeps.