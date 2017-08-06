Dinesh Chandimal’s team finished Day 3 at 209/2 after being bowled out for 183 in their first innings. Kusal Mendis was the standout performer. Mendis put on 191 runs for the second wicket with opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) before falling to paceman Hardik Pandya for 110 just before stumps on day three.

The hosts were 209/2 at close, still trailing India by 230 runs in their second innings. Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara will hope to keep up the resistance as India look to wrap up the series.

Live:

10.45 am: WICKET! India finally get a breakthrough. Pushpakumara falls for 16 off Ashwin. He tries a wierd reverse slog/flick. Misses the ball completely. Ashwin and India breathe a sigh of relief. SL 238/3. Trail India by 201 runs.

Most 100s while following-on in Tests:



3 Crowe, Vaughan

2 Karunaratne & 10 others



No other SL batsman made more than 100 following-on. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 6, 2017

10.30 am: Karunaratne makes most of the reprieve, completes his sixth Test century. A valuable one for Sri Lanka. They have made bright start on Day 4. Sri Lanka reach 227/2 as Ashwin is brought into the attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne 6th Test 100 - all as an opener.

Only Atapattu 16, Jayasuriya 13, Dilshan 8 have made more as an opener for SL#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

10.25 am: Dropped! Karunaratne gets a reprieve from KL Rahul at forward short leg. He was batting on 96. It went straight to him and he snatched at it. India have not fared well in the catching department in this match. There have been two clear chances so far in the day, both have gone a begging. Sri Lanka 223/2.

10.20 am: Consecutive boundaries for Sri Lanka. Pushpakumara swings his bat to release a bit of pressure. Jadeja wasn’t pleased, the first boundary came off an edge that went between two fielders placed in the slips. Gavaskar in the commentary box feels, Kohli, who was standing in the position, could have stayed a bit low. Sri Lanka 222/2.

India can't let these half chances go. There aren't too many coming. Slip fielding still area of concern. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

10.12 am: Sri Lanka get the first run of the day in the third over. Shami and Jadeja began with tight spells. The ball has already gone past the outside edge a few times. Sri Lanka 211/2 after 3 overs.

10.00 am: Players have taken the field. Karunaratne is unbeaten on 92 and will lead the charge for Sri Lanka. They resume on 209/2 and trail India by 230 runs.

9.50 am: Sri Lanka used the sweep shot effectively against India on Day 3. Ahead of Day 4, they have already held net session to practice the sweep, specifically. Will be interesting to see how India combats the sweeps.