Justin Gatlin stunned Usain Bolt in the 100 metres final at the world championships on Saturday, tearing up the fairytale script that the world hoped for the Jamaican. With the Jamaican having announced that he would be hanging up his trailblazing boots soon, London 2017 was supposed to be another feather in his glittering, gold cap, bowing out in a blaze of glory and enjoying the perfect sending off.

Except... that it turned out to be a frustrating evening for the nine-time Olympic gold medallist.

Bolt was left ruing a disastrous start as American Justin Gatlin got the finish line.

The narrative soon turned to Gatlin’s tainted past. The 35-year-old has tested positive twice in the past. After the win, the capacity crowd at London greeted Gatlin with a chorus of boos. Bolt was left rung his start. He said: “Normally it gets better during the rounds, but it didn’t come together. And that is what killed me. I felt it was there.”

However, Gatlin shrugged off the boos to give a fitting tribute to the sprint legend, even dropping to his knees to bow to his rival. Gatlin said Bolt had told him “You don’t deserve all these boos.” Some folk on Twitter, though, were not that forgiving. There was also a comparison to cricket icon Sir Don Bradman scoring a duck in his final outing.

So even the mighty are mortal. #UsainBolt can finish with someone in front of him! Right time to finish then. Goodbye to the greatest. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2017

One will always be remembered as a legend,the other will be remembered as the athlete who was banned TWICE 4 drugs. #UsainBolt #JustinGatlin — Prossy (@Pkakooza) August 5, 2017

You know your the people's champ when the whole world wanted you to come 1st you came second and you still won in our eyes. #UsainBolt — Growing Over Life (@Wretch32) August 5, 2017

Holy crap!! That was an upset. Regardless of that result, Bolt is and always will be the King of the track. #London2017 #USAINBOLT pic.twitter.com/W0S6hNkg64 — Clare Lucas (@gilbylu) August 5, 2017

This is what the world felt when Bradman was dismissed for a duck in his final game I guess. #UsainBolt — Manish (@paap_singer) August 5, 2017

Gatlin winning is a farce for athletics, 2 time drug cheat, @usainbolt will always be the man!! #legend #USAINBOLT — Paul Devlin (@Devo72D) August 5, 2017

Not the result that anyone expected but you know what it doesn't matter, he's a living legend! There will never be another #USAINBOLT 🇯🇲 — Zack Morris (@_Zack_Morris) August 5, 2017

Justin #Gatlin WON. He finally beat #USAINBOLT

... and ... THEN ... he did this ...

which basically explains it all. #IncrediBolt pic.twitter.com/HrydU8gt7G — Junior Rodigan (@JuniorRodigan) August 5, 2017