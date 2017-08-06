India buried Sri Lanka under a mountain of runs to notch a comprehensive innings and 53-run victory in the second Test, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.
The hosts put up their best batting show in the series so far in the second innings after following on, but were all-out for 386 despite centuries from opener Dimuth Karunaratne (141) and No 3 batsman Kusal Mendis (110).
It was Ravindra Jadeja (5/152 in 39 overs), who broke the resistance and wrapped up the innings to seal the win. He was adjudged the man of the match as well for his all-round show.
India have now won back-to-back away Test series in the island nation having clinched the previous edition in 2015 2-1.
Congratulations poured in for Team India from all quarters as they reinforced their dominance.
Whereas Sri Lankan players and fans were left to rue the team’s downfall
Incidentally, this series defeat came exactly 20 years after Sri Lanka had scored a world record score of 952 against India, highlighting the stark difference between the current teams and he strong teams of old.
Have a look at the numbers