India buried Sri Lanka under a mountain of runs to notch a comprehensive innings and 53-run victory in the second Test, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

The hosts put up their best batting show in the series so far in the second innings after following on, but were all-out for 386 despite centuries from opener Dimuth Karunaratne (141) and No 3 batsman Kusal Mendis (110).

It was Ravindra Jadeja (5/152 in 39 overs), who broke the resistance and wrapped up the innings to seal the win. He was adjudged the man of the match as well for his all-round show.

Dreams is not what you see in sleep is the thing which doesn't let you sleep #hardwork #MOMtrophy pic.twitter.com/O4gwzvmufj — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 6, 2017

India have now won back-to-back away Test series in the island nation having clinched the previous edition in 2015 2-1.

Congratulations poured in for Team India from all quarters as they reinforced their dominance.

Another Test series win for Team India. Miles ahead of SL at the moment...and the results have reflected the same. Too easy. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2017

Congratulations @BCCI Team India for winning the Test series vs Sri Lanka 2-0 keep going guys.. make it 3-0 ✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 6, 2017

Congratulations #TeamIndia on your victory against Srilanka by an Innings and 53 runs in the 2nd test #INDvSL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 6, 2017

Big win for India. No quibble about the batting and bowling. Been top class. But fielding has been below par, especially catching — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2017

Whereas Sri Lankan players and fans were left to rue the team’s downfall

Good to have 6th Ton Against No 1 Team and No 1 & 2 Best Spinners on that turning track.well played @KusalMendis1 keep it up #SLvIND — Dimuth Karunaratne (@IamDimuth) August 6, 2017

Well played @BCCI Far superior and very well drilled ..Congratulations #SLvIND — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 6, 2017

Incidentally, this series defeat came exactly 20 years after Sri Lanka had scored a world record score of 952 against India, highlighting the stark difference between the current teams and he strong teams of old.

It's 20 years today for Sri Lanka's World Record Test highest score of 952/6 against India in Colombo, @Sanath07 scored 340 & Mahanama 225 pic.twitter.com/QQRhxSE9Kk — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) August 6, 2017

Have a look at the numbers

Can Virat Kohli lead India to innings victory in SA and NZ in near future? #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/8syctVGatA — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 6, 2017

Previous Test at Galle was India's biggest win by runs (304) in SL

This Test at Colombo, SSC is India's first ever innings win in SL#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

Most Man of the Match awards in Tests in last one year:



4 Jadeja

3 Kohli

2 by 8 players#SLvIND — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 6, 2017