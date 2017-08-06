India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who steered India to a series win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, was suspended for the final match of the series by the International Cricket Council for breaching their code of conduct.

The incident that was subject to scrutiny was when Jadeja threw the ball at the batsman’s end, which the on-field umpires deemed was executed “in a dangerous manner”. The ball narrowly missed left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne.

The governing body stated that the suspension was on the back of accumulating six demerit points. Previously, the 28-year-old was slapped with a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016. According to the revised rules, if a player reaches six demerit points within a 24-month period, he faces suspension and a fine.

Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The dead rubber third Test will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August.