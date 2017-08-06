Two Indian boxers – Mohit Khatana (80kg) and Satender Rawat (80+kg) – reached the finals of the Asian Junior Championships, while six others got bronze after semifinal defeats in Puerto Princesa, Philippines on Sunday.

Khatana defeated Uzbekistan’s Rakhmonov Kamronbek in a 4-1 split verdict and Rawat got the better of Kazakhstan’s Arnur Akhmetzhanov. In the final on Monday, Khatana will be up against Kazakhstan’s Togambay Sagyndyk while Rawat will square off against Almatov Shokrukh, reported PTI.

The other six Indians in fray lost their last-four stage bouts and had to be content with bronze medals.

Ankit Narwal (57kg) went down to Uzbekistan’s Javlonbek Yuldashev. Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) was beaten by Kazakhstan’s Sheksen Bibars. Sidhartha Malik (48kg) went down to Japan’s Yano Toshiya, while Vinit Dahiya (75kg) lost to Maksut Kuandyk of Kazakhstan.

In the other semifinal clashes, Akshay Siwach (60kg) lost to Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi while Aman Sehrawat (70kg) was defeated by Iraq’s Saleem Saleh.