The traditional curtain-raiser to the English football season got off to a lively start as Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium to lift the Community Shield. Viktor Moses’s strike shortly after the interval gave Chelsea the lead before Pedro was sent off 10 minutes from time for a lunge on Mohamed Elneny. Sead Kolasinac then headed the Gunners level.

The two teams could not be separated after the end of 120 minutes and it was Arsenal who finally prevailed in the penalty shootout, taking advantage of some sloppy shooting from Chelsea to win 4-1 on penalties.

I have to listen to you more often my friend !! Great Win today !! 🥇🏆#ARSvCHE pic.twitter.com/ezpSKgUxN6 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 6, 2017

The new ABBA system was trialled during the shootout. This system, based on the format used in tie-breaks in tennis, aims to make it fairer on the second team taking the penalty. Instead of the traditional AB system (where the first team takes the penalty and then the second and so on), the team taking the first kick in each pair of penalties alternates: AB, BA...leading to the name ABBA (not the popular Swedish pop group).

Unfortunately, quite a few fans had no idea what was going on...

Trying to understand the new ABBA penalty shootout system like... pic.twitter.com/4ClhbQaVjc — ArsenalGIF (@ArsenalGIF) August 6, 2017

First penalty shootout in Community Shield since 2009, and in new ABBA format pic.twitter.com/5R1AkENYMK — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) August 6, 2017

This new Penalty format is just awful #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/DtdOAlqlkF — The Lone Tweet (@TheLoneTweet) August 6, 2017

Chelsea’s sloppiness was summed up when their goalie Thibaut Courtois blazed over the bar on their second penalty kick and then, record-signing Álvaro Morata also having his shot saved.

Obviously, the comical nature of Courtois’s shot was sure to spark...memes.

Courtois before he took the Penalty



vs



Courtois after he took the Penalty #CommunityShield 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gFnZpz0jaL — #9jaWitches 👻🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) August 6, 2017

Courtois with the most pre-season friendly penalty you will ever see. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 6, 2017

Other goalkeepers when Courtois is taking the penalty. pic.twitter.com/ikk55uVBe1 — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) August 6, 2017

🙈 When you see Courtois taking Chelsea's second penalty. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/ga2ciux4ik — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 6, 2017

Thibaut Courtois's penalty has just been spotted orbiting the earth. pic.twitter.com/yircg3wgl2 — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) August 6, 2017

BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois' penalty has just been spotted passing over southern India. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/CJujFBrGBk — Transfer Site (@TransferSite) August 6, 2017

But the £70 million-worth Morata did not get away too easily either.

Morata trying to score a goal for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/Smju4FMYcK — 6ft and 6th FC. (@SemperFiUnited) August 6, 2017

To sum up, it was quite a musical night.